People are now putting broccoli in coffee — but is this trend healthy?

Australia, you've done it again.

First, it was lattes being served in avocados (still trying to get over that one). Now, it's broccoli. In coffee.

And it's been dubbed — drumroll, please — the "broccolatte." Obviously.

Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation and Hort Innovation The broccoli latte is made with broccoli powder to get more servings of vegetables.

The hipster-licious beverage was created by Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation and Hort Innovation. It's currently being brewed and served up at Common Folk Café in Melbourne, Australia.

The drink contains espresso, steamed milk and a healthy dose of high-fiber broccoli powder, which the CSIRO produced with drying processes that retain the color, flavor and nutrient composition of the fresh veggie. The powder itself is made from only broccoli and no extra fillers.

In a press release, CSIRO lead researcher Mary Ann Augustin explained how broccoli is an ideal candidate for powder development since it is high in protein, fiber and health-promoting bioactive phytochemicals.

But does heating up the broccoli powder to make a coffee drink cause the supplement to lose any of its nutritious potency?

"Broccoli powder is just one of multiple vegetables used to support healthy eating. While fresh or frozen is best, broccoli that’s dried and pulverized into powder can help boost veggie intake," NBC News health and nutrition editor Madelyn Fernstrom told TODAY Food. "Any minor nutrient loss occurs during the powder-making process.

"You’re not losing any nutrients by further heating or mixing with caffeine."

Nutritious or not, coffee and broccoli fans alike were a little taken back by the concoction.

Well, dear horrified tweeter, Australia's national science agency created the powder (and drink) as part of a larger research project to get Aussies to increase their daily dose of veggies, while also reducing food waste.

"The powders are an option for farmers who want to produce value-added vegetable ingredients for the lucrative functional food markets," Augustin said. Since the powder is made from the whole broccoli plant, not just the popular floret, it allows for greater use of the vegetable.

When Common Folk first posted about its fiber-packed brew, many on Instagram seemed pretty supportive of the new drink.

Regardless of its mixed reviews, the broccolatte is something you can easily make at home since broccoli powder is already available at plenty of health food stores. Now, juicing isn't the way to drink your veggies!