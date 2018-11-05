Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Alessandra Bulow

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is famous for unleashing a stream of expletive-laden insults at inept cooks on shows like "Hell's Kitchen" and "Kitchen Nightmares." But when his kids surprised him with a 50th birthday feast that they cooked themselves, the notoriously scary chef let his emotions get the best of him — in an incredibly sweet way.

The surprise party started when the chef's 20-year-old daughter Megan put her license to use by driving him and his wife, Tana, to a secret restaurant location. The chef's parents were there, along with the rest of the Ramsay children, twins Holly and Jack, 18, and Matilda, 16.

Ramsay will celebrate his 52nd birthday on Nov. 8, but a video of his 50th birthday celebration premiered on Sunday's episode of "Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch," a reality show that airs in the U.K. about the Ramsay family which is told from the point of view of Matilda, who goes by the name Tilly.

To kick off the dinner party, Jack and Matilda started with an elegant dish of homemade ravioli.

"Tilly, you cook comfort food, fine dining is not in your wheelhouse," Ramsay said. "Tilly, it's beautiful. The pasta is so nice and thin."

Next up, a steak. Any "Hell's Kitchen" fan will remember how irate the chef can become when meat is cooked improperly, so his daughter was understandably anxious about how he would react.

"I've been a bit nervous, cooking food like this for you," Matilda said.

"Really, why?" he said.

"Because you're you," she responded.

But the steak was a big hit.

"Wow, it's got a nice sear on the outside and pink in the middle — the perfect way to eat filet," said Ramsay. "It's delicious, seriously. I'm impressed."

The family also presented Ramsay with hilarious vintage photos of the chef as a child, including an adorable photo of the chef with a bowl cut haircut.

"What bowl were you using at the time," Ramsay jokingly asked his mom, Helen Cosgrove.

"The mixing bowl," she replied.

For the last course, the kids served a decadent chocolate ball that was topped with warm sauce to make it melt into a creamy dessert. But Ramsay was the one who really melted.

"I'm quite emotional, I may cry," Ramsay said during the meal.

"Wow, dad's getting all slushy," said Matilda. "Maybe that's what happens when you get old."