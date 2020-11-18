Kraft's gluten-free mac and cheese is finally available nationwide

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Mac and cheese is one of the most classic comfort foods, but for those with a sensitivity or allergy to gluten, accessing that nostalgic taste is a bit more difficult. They've often had to give it up or use disappointing substitutions.

But now, the biggest (and bluest) mac brand, Kraft Mac & Cheese, is finally launching a gluten-free version of its product nationwide.

“Families love our Kraft Mac & Cheese, and we didn’t want to limit who could enjoy our iconic blue box," said Emily Violett, senior associate brand manager at Kraft Heinz, in a media statement. "With our new gluten free offering, fans with dietary restrictions or gluten intolerance can now have our deliciously cheesy Kraft Gluten Free Mac & Cheese, and that’s something to smile about!”

Nutrition-wise, the new Kraft Gluten Free Macaroni & Cheese Dinner has 260 calories, 1.5 grams of saturated fat and 560 milligrams of sodium, compared to Kraft’s Original Flavor Macaroni & Cheese Dinner, which contains 250 calories, 1.5 grams of saturated fat and 570 milligrams of sodium per serving.

The new gluten-free spin on the traditional mac includes brown rice and corn pasta and, of course, the original flavor cheese sauce mix — which is really where all the flavor's at.