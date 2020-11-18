Kraft's gluten-free mac and cheese is finally available nationwide

33 personalized gifts that will show how much you care!

The new gluten-free spin on the traditional mac includes brown rice and corn pasta.
At last: The blue box has gone gluten-free.
By Aly Walansky

Mac and cheese is one of the most classic comfort foods, but for those with a sensitivity or allergy to gluten, accessing that nostalgic taste is a bit more difficult. They've often had to give it up or use disappointing substitutions.

But now, the biggest (and bluest) mac brand, Kraft Mac & Cheese, is finally launching a gluten-free version of its product nationwide.

“Families love our Kraft Mac & Cheese, and we didn’t want to limit who could enjoy our iconic blue box," said Emily Violett, senior associate brand manager at Kraft Heinz, in a media statement. "With our new gluten free offering, fans with dietary restrictions or gluten intolerance can now have our deliciously cheesy Kraft Gluten Free Mac & Cheese, and that’s something to smile about!”

Nutrition-wise, the new Kraft Gluten Free Macaroni & Cheese Dinner has 260 calories, 1.5 grams of saturated fat and 560 milligrams of sodium, compared to Kraft’s Original Flavor Macaroni & Cheese Dinner, which contains 250 calories, 1.5 grams of saturated fat and 570 milligrams of sodium per serving.

The new gluten-free spin on the traditional mac includes brown rice and corn pasta and, of course, the original flavor cheese sauce mix — which is really where all the flavor's at.

Kraft Gluten-Free Mac & Cheese launches on Wednesday, Nov. 18, and will be permanently available at grocery stores nationwide. However, eagle-eyed shoppers may have already found it on shelves in select stores, such as Target and Rite-Aid.

“It started to roll out in a few select stores this fall but will now be officially available everywhere,” a representative told TODAY Food in an email.

Those on a gluten-free diet craving their favorite snack foods have recently gotten some exciting new options: Oreo recently announced on Monday it is releasing a gluten-free version of its classic cookie in 2021; some major pizza chains, such as Papa John's, have offered gluten-free crusts for a few years now; and Chick-fil-A has had gluten-free buns for a while now, too.

Aly Walansky