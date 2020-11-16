Gluten-free Oreos will be available in 2021 — including Double Stuf

Celiac disease, gluten intolerance or gluten sensitivity can have a serious impact on the life and diet of those who have it, often meaning they have to give up their favorite foods, from snacks and treats to mainstays like pasta and pizza.

In recent years, brands have been increasingly cognizant of the need for more gluten-free options that are reminiscent in taste and appearance to their gluten-having products, and the latest to step up to the plate is Oreo. On Monday, the brand announced on social media that, by January 2021, there will be a gluten-free variety available of their classic sandwich cookie available on shelves nationwide.

The two new products — Oreo Gluten-Free cookies and Oreo Double Stuf Gluten-Free cookies — will be permanent additions to the Oreo portfolio come 2021 and available wherever Oreo cookies are sold at around the same price point as the classic version.

Twitter was instantly very excited at the news.

really mindful for all of our gluten free friends!! — chrissy🪤 (@chrissydnguyen) November 16, 2020

This is the best news I’ve heard all day, honestly 😭 — Jennifer Marie | BLM (@catqueenmarie) November 16, 2020

I never thought I'd see the day, thank you🙏😭❤️ — nicolinna (@niiicolee_x) November 16, 2020

However, as is often the case on social media, some couldn’t resist a bit of good-natured teasing.

How nice of you guys to make the gluten in the cookies free now — Oreo (@Oreologist) November 16, 2020

While a representative for the brand was unable to share ingredients or nutritional breakdowns of the new cookies as of yet, the representative told TODAY Food in an email that “the product and ingredients have a GFCO certification, which will be clearly labelled on all packs as well,” upon the January 2021 release. A GFCO, or Gluten-Free Certification, is a certification confirming that a food, drink or supplement meets specific standards for being considered safely gluten-free.

“OREO is always looking to expand our product portfolio to meet the needs of our fans and welcome more people to enjoy the playfulness of OREO cookies,” the representative continued. “With the addition of the new line, OREO invites snack-lovers with a gluten intolerance or gluten sensitivities to enjoy our cookies too, while preserving the unique OREO experience fans love.”

Just another reason to get excited for the new year — aside from 2020 being over, of course.