Keto meal plan: Vanilla-avocado smoothie, chicken faijtas, chili, peppermint smoothie

Protein-packed smoothies and low-carb dinners make keeping keto easy.

Nutritionist shares meal plan for doing keto over the long term

June 7, 202205:09
/ Source: TODAY
By JJ Smith

New York Times bestselling author, nutritionist and certified weight-loss expert JJ Smith is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite healthy recipes from her new cookbook, "The 14 Day New Keto Cleanse." She shows us how to make a vanilla and avocado smoothie, turkey and pumpkin chili, peppermint smoothie and one-skillet fajitas.

Vanilla-Avocado Keto Smoothie
This creamy and filling smoothie is great for breakfast or lunch. It packs a big nutrient punch with fresh spinach, avocado and protein powder.

Turkey and Pumpkin Chili
This one-pot chili is hearty and filling — without any beans. It's such a unique combination of flavors that simmer to perfection.

Peppermint Keto Smoothie
This smoothie tastes cool and refreshing like a Peppermint Pattie. The avocados make it super creamy and filling. It's the perfect morning or afternoon pick-me-up.

One-Skillet Chicken Fajitas
These low-carb fajitas have so much flavor you won't even miss the tortillas. The spiced chicken and blistered veggies are full of fresh, smoky flavor. And the best part is everything gets cooked in one pan, so cleanup is super easy.

If you like those keto recipes, you should also try these:

Keto Cheesy Breakfast Egg Bites
Stephanie Laska
Al Roker's Favorite Keto Bread
Maria Emmerich
