Vanilla-Avocado Keto Smoothie

PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
1
JJ Smith
Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk
  • 1/2 cup ice
  • 1 cup baby spinach, packed
  • 1/2 medium avocado, pitted and scooped from shell
  • 1 tablespoon MCT oil
  • 1 stevia packet (more or less to desired sweetness)
  • 1 teaspoon plant-based vanilla protein powder

Chef notes

This creamy and filling smoothie is great for breakfast or lunch. It packs a big nutrient punch with fresh spinach, avocado and protein powder.

Swap option: Feel free to swap stevia for monk fruit if that's your preferred natural sweetener. You can use frozen avocado chunks instead of fresh avocados to save time (1/2 cup frozen avocado = 1/2 medium avocado).

Preparation

Place all ingredients in the blender and blend until smooth and creamy in consistency.

Recipe Tags

BreakfastEasyHealthyQuickDrinks