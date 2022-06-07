Chef notes

This smoothie tastes cool and refreshing like a Peppermint Pattie. The avocados make it super creamy and filling. It's the perfect morning or afternoon pick-me-up.

Swap option: Feel free to swap stevia for monk fruit if that's your preferred natural sweetener. You can use frozen avocado chunks instead of fresh avocados to save time (1/2 cup frozen avocado = 1/2 medium avocado).