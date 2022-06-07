Swap Option: you can buy boneless chicken breasts (typically for stir-fry), but discard the seasoning packet Why I Love This Recipe: This recipe is a healthy version of one of your favorite Mexican dishes. You will learn how to cook some of your favorite dishes in a healthy way, and this recipe is just one example.

These low-carb fajitas have so much flavor you won't even miss the tortillas. The spiced chicken and blistered veggies are full of fresh, smoky flavor. And the best part is everything gets cooked in one pan, so cleanup is super easy.

Preparation

Stir the chicken, chile powder, cumin, onion powder and salt in a medium bowl until the meat is evenly coated in the spices.

Warm 1 teaspoon oil in a medium nonstick skillet set over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and all spices in the bowl.

Cook for 4 minutes, stirring and tossing often, or until lightly browned.

Transfer the chicken to a plate. Add the remaining 1 teaspoon oil to the skillet; add the onion, bell peppers and garlic. Cook for 3 minutes, stirring often, or until the onions soften and the bell peppers just start to blister.

Return the chicken and any juices to the skillet. Stir well to warm through. Remove the skillet from the heat and squeeze the lime over the chicken mixture. Stir well and enjoy warm.