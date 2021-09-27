How to make an easy pineapple upside-down cake everyone can enjoy

On TODAY All Day's "Kids in the Kitchen," 7-year-old Isabella James makes two dishes inspired by her Jamaican grandparents. First up, she prepares a moist pineapple upside-down cake. Then, to wash it all down, she whips up a spicy lemonade infused with turmeric and ginger.

What I love most about this cake is that it's not too sweet. I also use applesauce instead of eggs so everyone, including people who are vegan, can enjoy this delicious dessert. So when you're ready for dessert, treat your family to this gooey, fun recipe!

My grandfather on my mom's side grew up in the Blue Mountains in Portland, Jamaica. They used lots of roots and herbs, such as ginger and turmeric, in all types of recipes. I decided to use those flavors in my signature lemonade that I started selling online during the pandemic. Don't worry, it's not too spicy — but it is super delicious.