What’s better than the arrival of spring? Easter, of course!

For many of us, it’s a day for gathering together with loved ones, counting blessings or playing fun Easter games with the kids.

There's also the traditional Easter brunch or dinner — unless you've decided to skip the work altogether and go out to eat instead.

Whatever you're planning, an infusion of caffeine might be in order to put a little spring in your step. (Did you catch our clever Easter pun, right there? We've got plenty more where that came from and Easter jokes to give the family a laugh, too.)

Either way, if your day includes a pit stop for coffee, you're probably wondering if Starbucks is open on Easter.

To make sure you've got plenty of time to finish dyeing eggs and setting up the Easter egg hunt, we've done the work of finding the answer.

No need to thank us. Just consider it our way of wishing you and yours a very happy Easter.

Now, read on to get all the details about the coffee-roaster's 2023 Easter hours.

What are Starbucks' Easter hours?

As is the case with most holidays, Starbucks will be open and ready to take your latte, frappuccino or tea orders on Easter Sunday.

But like other restaurants and stores open on Easter, certain locations might be closed or have shortened hours.

A Starbucks' representative tells TODAY.com that "store hours vary by location and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs."

To be sure that the Starbucks nearest you is open before heading out the door, Starbucks recommends checking local hours using their store locator or the Starbucks app, which the Starbucks' representative adds is "the best way for customers to find a store, check store hours, order ahead and pay."

Not sure what to order? Check out their spring drinks

Looking for something new to try to celebrate spring? Starbucks recently introduced the Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew for fans of cinnamon and caramel.

Erin Marinan, a Starbucks beverage developer, describes the drink as a "lovely balance of decadent baking flavors with a delicate and creamy cold foam topping." According to the coffee-roaster's website, it was inspired from "salted caramels and gooey sticky buns."

Starbucks also added Oleato, a new line of coffee beverages infused with "Partanna cold pressed extra virgin olive oil,” per a press release.

Currently available at select stores, the line includes Oleato Caffè Latte, Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew and Oleato Iced Shaken Espresso.