Is Starbucks open on July 4th? What to know about the coffee chain's holiday hours

It's the Fourth of July and what better way to get the party started than a shot (or two) of caffeine?

Latte? Frappuccino? Straight-up espresso? Whatever your vice is, you want to make sure that you can get it — especially on a federal holiday.

It's a valid concern on Independence Day, especially since banks, the post office, certain restaurants and retailers are closed in observance of the holiday.

Even if you plan to hang out at home and make festive, flag-inspired crafts with the kids (patriotic songs playing in the background, of course), a cuppa joe is always welcome.

This begs the question: Is Starbucks' open on the Fourth of July?

To find out the answer, we reached out to the coffee roaster for the latest. Here's what we know.

Is Starbucks open on the 4th of July?

A spokesperson confirmed to TODAY.com that Starbucks store hours will vary by location on the Fourth of July and that "stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs."

So, while chances are pretty good that Starbucks will be open for business, it's best to check with your local store before heading over.

To do that, visit the Starbucks store locator or check the Starbucks app to find stores, check hours, order ahead and pay.

Other restaurants open on July 4th

Thinking about going out to eat for the holiday? Here's a list of restaurants that are open for business on the Fourth of July.