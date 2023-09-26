How to get free hot or iced coffee at Dunkin’ for National Coffee Day

Dunkin’ is rolling out a wicked awesome deal for National Coffee Day, but you’ll have to act fast to scoop it up.

For one day only — Friday, Sept. 29 — the chain is offering Dunkin’ Rewards members a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

Pretty tempting, right? Here's the fine print: The deal excludes Cold Brew, Nitro Cold Brew and Espresso Beverages, and is limited to one offer per rewards member.

If you’re not already a Dunkin' Rewards member, you can still sign up for free to take advantage of the offer and earn points for free food and beverages.

Dunkin’s Free Coffee Mondays offer continues through October

The fun doesn't stop on National Coffee Day! Dunkin’ is also continuing its “Free Coffee Mondays” promotion through the end of October. As part of the deal, customers can grab a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase each Monday in September and October.

If you’re craving some pumpkin spice now that fall is here, Dunkin’ recently debuted its pumpkin spice offerings, which include the following drinks: Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, Nutty Pumpkin Coffee and Pumpkin Swirl.

The chain is also rolling out new Dunkin’-inspired bracelets this week

National Coffee Day is clearly a big deal for Dunkin’, so much so that the chain has partnered with jewelry brand Little Words Project to create Dunkin’-inspired bracelets.

The limited-edition collection will debut online at 8 a.m. EST on Sept. 29 and includes four beaded bracelets with the following phrases: “Iced Coffee,” “Cafecito Time,” “Eat the Donut” and “Get Sip Done.” Each bracelet will retail for $30.

Dunkin’ is just one of many restaurants offering National Coffee Day deals

In honor of National Coffee Day, restaurants and coffee cups across the country are rolling out a plethora of deals. For instance, Krispy Kreme is giving customers a free medium hot or iced coffee (no purchase necessary) on Sept. 29. The chain is also offering up a $2 Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen.

Meanwhile, White Castle is giving away a free small coffee with any purchase between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1, and Shipley Do-Nuts customers can grab a free medium House Blend hot or iced coffee with any purchase. See the full list of deals here.