Today is National Coffee Day: Celebrate with 29 brewtiful deals

There are two types of people in the world: Those who can’t wake up without a caffeine boost and those who are naturally blessed with energy in the morning. If you’re in the former (aka the majority of us) category, you’ll be psyched to learn that National Coffee Day is taking place on Friday, Sept. 29.

To celebrate, coffee brands and chains across the country are rolling out plenty of deals to help fuel your coffee habit. From freebies to discounts, here are all the offers you won’t want to miss out on.

Aroma Joe’s

There are 108 Aroma Joe’s locations in eight states and they’re all giving away free coffee this week! If you’re a member of the chain’s rewards program, you’re entitled to a free coffee (hot or iced) up to 24 ounces between Sept. 29 and Oct. 5 in the Aroma Joe’s app. Not a member? Don’t fret! Every customer can grab a free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee on Sept. 29.

Biggby

Biggby customers can take advantage of a freebie on National Coffee Day (Sept. 29) and take home a free 20-ounce cup of brewed coffee. Want a bigger size or an add-on? You’ll just have to pay to upgrade.

Casey’s

Casey’s, the third-largest U.S. convenience store and fifth-largest pizza retailer, is giving away a free coffee (any size) to Casey’s Rewards members on Sept. 29.

Circle K

Between Sept. 25 and Oct. 2, Circle K convenience stores are giving away one free cup of coffee (any size) at participating locations. Simply download the store’s app to redeem the offer, which is limited to one per customer.

Dunkin’

You know Dunkin’ couldn’t resist a freebie offer for National Coffee Day. The chain is giving its Dunkin’ Rewards members a free medium hot or iced coffee with purchase on the big day (Sept. 29). As part of “Free Coffee Mondays,” Dunkin’ customers can also score a free medium hot or iced coffee every Monday in September and October.

The chain has partnered with jewelry brand Little Words Project to create Dunkin’-inspired beaded friendship bracelets. The limited-edition, Taylor Swift-coded collection debuts online at 8 a.m. EST on Sept. 29.

Dutch Bros

Buy a “Drink More Coffee” hat for $20 at Dutch Bros on Sept. 29 and walk away with any drink of your choice free! Hats are available while supplies last on Friday.

Eight O’Clock Coffee

Coffee lovers can get 10% off at the Eight O’Clock Coffee website using the code COFFEEDAY2023 through Oct. 3.

Keurig

Keurig has multiple deals in store for National Coffee Day. The coffee connoisseurs are giving away a trip to upstate New York and a year’s worth of K-Cup pods and a Keurig K-Café Barista Bar brewer.

The trip for four will include a “coffee-centric experience in beautiful upstate New York complete with lakefront views, barista art classes, coffee-infused cooking demonstrations and coffee-cocktail mixology lessons,” according to a press release.

To enter, visit the Keurig Instagram page between Sept. 25 and 29 and comment #KeurigCoffeeHouseSweepstakes on the brand’s giveaway post then tag two friends.

You can also repost the giveaway post or share a picture of yourself drinking coffee on your Instagram story and use the hashtag #KeurigCoffeeHouseSweepstakes while tagging @Keurig.

In addition, the brand is also offering the following deals between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2:

20% off brewers and accessories (or 30% off your whole order if you buy a brewer and four or more boxes of pods) with the code COFFEEDAY23

15% off all beverages online

Krispy Kreme

When you stop by Krispy Kreme on Sept. 29, you’ll get a free medium hot or iced coffee with no strings attached (aka no purchase necessary). Coffee naturally pairs well with doughnuts, so the chain is also selling a box of Original Glazed Dozen for $2 with the purchase of another dozen.

Panera

If you visit Panera for drinks (caffeinated and otherwise) on a regular basis, the Unlimited Sip Club basically pays for itself and offers customers unlimited drinks for $11.99 a month plus tax. You can order any size hot/iced coffee or tea, Charged Sips, lemonade or fountain drink every two hours during regular store hours.

Panera is currently offering a few Unlimited Sip Club promotions for new and lapsed subscribers. All you have to do is sign up by Oct. 10 and choose from the following deals:

$5/month for four months of the Unlimited Sip Club

$99 for an annual Unlimited Sip Club subscription

Paris Baguette

Free coffee? Oui, s’il vous plait! Paris Baguette is offering its rewards members one free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1. If you’re not a member of the rewards program yet, you have until Sept. 29 to join to score the offer.

Partners Coffee

Craving some java? New or returning customers can score 10% off their first three Partners Coffee subscription orders in honor of National Coffee Day.

Peet’s

Peet’s Coffee is flipping the switch this National Coffee Day and letting customers use points from competitors (like Dunkin’ and Starbucks) to score a free Peet’s drink on Sept. 29. Here’s how it works: Create a Peetnik Rewards account, then take a screenshot from your other coffee loyalty app. Upload the picture and you’ll get a free beverage reward.

Pilot Flying J

On Sept. 29, Pilot Flying J is offering customers free coffee all day long! The deal is available in the myRewards Plus app and is valid on any size hot, iced or cold brew coffee.

Potbelly

Potbelly might be known for its savory sandwiches, but the restaurant also has some pretty tasty shakes, including a coffee-flavored variety that has a sweet promotion in honor of National Coffee Day. Potbelly Perks members can earn double points on any purchase that includes a Cold Brew Shake between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1. You just have to order on the Potbelly website or in the app.

Pret a Manger

When you sign up for the Club Pret subscription service between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1, you’ll get 50% off your first month using the code COFFEEDAY23. All you have to do is download the Pret app, create an account and sign up.

RISE Brewing Co.

Want free coffee for a year? Visit RISE Brewing Co.’s website and enter your email address for a chance to win! Even if you aren’t the winner, you’ll still get a 20% coupon code for the online store.

Royal Farms

Convenience stores have a bit of everything — that’s what makes them so convenient — and Royal Farms is rolling out a sweet deal in honor of National Coffee Day. On Sept. 29, the company is offering RoFo Rewards members a free cup of coffee (any size, either hot or iced). The coupon will show up in everyone’s rewards accounts, and if you aren’t already a member, there’s still time to sign up.

Scooter’s Coffee

Scooter’s Coffee customers can get a free cup of coffee every day in September. The offer applies to any size of hot coffee and is limited to one per customer, per visit. Add-ons are excluded.

Shipley Do-Nuts

Shipley Do-Nuts customers can grab a free medium House Blend hot or iced coffee with any purchase at all locations on Sept. 29. And really, is there any better way to start off a Friday?!

Starbucks

On Sept. 29, some Starbucks stores across the country are planning free coffee tastings. Curious if your local store is getting in on the fun? Ask in-store or give them a call to confirm.

And remember: Sept. 28 is the last day you can cash in on Starbucks’ “ThursYays” BOGO deal on fall-themed drinks.

The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf

With every purchase made through The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf app between Sept. 29 and Oct. 31, customers will be entered to win free coffee and tea beverages for a year. One winner will score one free regular sized drink each day for one year. Sixty other winners will win free drinks for the rest of 2023.

Tim Hortons

On Sept. 29, Tims Rewards Members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with a purchase of $3+. The offer is valid at participating U.S. locations.

Additionally, a separate deal runs through Oct. 8 and offers customers a free medium cold brew with a $2 purchase in the company’s app. The offer is limited to one per account.

Tous Les Jours

Tous les Jours is running a $1 brewed coffee happy hour at participating locations from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time Sept. 29 to Oct. 1. The offer is valid on a hot 12-ounce or an iced 16-ounce brewed coffee.

Verve

Verve customers can sign up for the chance to win one year of free coffee on Sept. 29 on the company’s website! There are several other prizes up for grabs, including two months of free coffee on Verve’s Instagram page.

Yellowstone Coffee

Yellowstone Coffee, which just so happens to be inspired by the TV show of the sane name, will be 15% off and up on Amazon on Sept. 29.

Quantum Energy Squares

Prefer to chew your caffeine? Quantum Energy Squares is giving away free caffeinated protein bars on Sept. 29. All you have to do is visit the company’s website on the holiday and sign up to receive a coupon for a free bar (valued at $2.50) then you can redeem it at any Quantum Energy Squares retailer nationwide.

White Castle

Stop by for a slider, leave with a free jolt of caffeine! White Castle is giving away a free small coffee with any purchase between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1. The coupon will be available on the White Castle website.

Winans Coffee + Chocolate

For one day only (Sept. 29), Winans Coffee + Chocolate will offer customers 30% off all bagged coffee beans. The offer is valid in stores and online.