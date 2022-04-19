How to get unlimited free drinks at Panera through July 4

Panera is leveling up its drink subscription game.

The bakery-café chain just announced a new subscription service that allows customers to pay a flat monthly fee of $10.99 in exchange for all the self-serve beverages they can drink.

Unlike Panera's coffee subscription plan, MyPanera+Coffee, which offers unlimited coffee and tea beverages for under $10 a month, the Unlimited Sip Club applies to 26 different self-serve beverages, including hot and iced tea, hot and iced coffee, Pepsi-Cola fountain beverages and more. (Scroll down to see a list of all the eligible drinks.)

Members of the free MyPanera loyalty program are eligible to sign up for the Unlimited Sip Club, and can try the service for free until July 4 if they sign up between April 19 and May 6. Afterwards, they’ll have the option to continue for a monthly fee or cancel the subscription.

The restaurant unveiled a similar promotion for the MyPanera+ Coffee plan in November 2021 when they offered three months of free hot/iced coffee and hot tea for customers who signed up for the subscription service. The promotion came about nearly two years after the service initially debuted.

Only one customer will win the flashy chalice. Panera

To help one lucky customer "sip in style," Panera enlisted the help of rapper T-Pain, who helped design a flashy gold drinking chalice that one customer will win. The musician will also be giving away 1,000 three-month Sip Club subscriptions.

New Charged Lemonades hit the Panera menu

Just in time for the launch of the Unlimited Sip Club, Panera is also adding a new beverage to its menu: Charged Lemonades. Not a fan of coffee? Panera says the new beverage has the same amount of caffeine as its 20-ounce dark roast coffee.

The new Charged Lemonades are eligible as part of the Unlimited Sip Club promotion. Panera

The drink, which combines the restaurant’s agave lemonade with a boost of plant-based caffeine and fruity flavors, is available in Strawberry Lemon Mint, Fuji Apple Cranberry and Mango Yuzu Citrus flavors.

Here's the full list of beverages in the Unlimited Sip Club: