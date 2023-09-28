Dunkin’ is dropping friendship bracelets. Is it a collab with Taylor Swift?

If your best friend in the morning is a fresh cup of coffee, you now can show that “Love Story” on your wrist.

On Sept. 26, Dunkin’ announced a partnership with jewelry brand Little Words Project to create coffee-inspired bracelets in honor of National Coffee Day on Sept. 29. The bracelets look like they came straight out of a Taylor Swift concert, but they are not an official collab with her.

Courtesy Dunkin' / Little Words Project

The Little Words Project and Dunkin’ collaboration consists of four bracelets beaded with the phrases “Iced Coffee,” “Cafecito Time,” “Eat the Donut” and “Get Sip Done,” as well as beads in Dunkin’s signature orange and pink colors. Each bracelet also has two gold charms: one with Little Words Project’s logo and one with Dunkin’s.

These friendship bracelets all seem Taylor-made (see what I did there?) for the “Eras Tour,” which has been inundated with friendship bracelets. This led many excited Swifties to speculate that this was an official collab between Dunkin’ and Swift herself.

The rumors intensified after Dunkin’ posted on Instagram about the bracelets, writing, “In honor of national coffee day, something is seemingly dropping this Friday.” The chain then liked a comment on that post that read, “Taylor Swift coded. Friendship bracelets? Seemingly ranch?”

The key word — “seemingly” — is a cheeky reference to a fan account’s viral post about Swift eating chicken with ketchup and “seemingly ranch,” which then caused Heinz to come out with limited-edition bottles of “Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch.”

But no, this is not an official collab with Swift, though we’re sure she wouldn’t mind if you filled the “Blank Space” on your wrist with one of these bad boys.

“This collection, like both Little Words Project and Dunkin’s brands’ ethos, is meant to bring joy to those who wear them,” Adriana Carrig, Little Words Project’s founder and CEO, tells TODAY.com, adding that the collaboration stems from a customer showing off her iced coffee and bracelet stack on Instagram. “As a brand devoted to spreading kindness and positivity, we couldn’t be more honored to work with a brand who does that very same thing through their products as well.”

The bracelets will be available on Sept. 29 at 8 a.m. EST at Little Words Project’s website for $30 each, while supplies last, so only a limited number of them will be sold.

“National Coffee Day is an opportunity to give back to our loyal guests — whether that’s by treating our Dunkin’ Rewards members to a free coffee or by unveiling a unique collaboration,” said Jill McVicar Nelson, chief marketing officer at Dunkin’, in a press release. “Both Dunkin’ and Little Words Project are committed to bringing joy into people’s lives, making this partnership a natural fit.”

Courtesy Dunkin' / Little Words Project

While you can only score the bracelets online, Dunkin’ is offering an in-store deal for National Coffee Day, too. Dunkin’ Rewards members can enjoy a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on Sept. 29. The deal excludes Cold Brew, Nitro Cold Brew and Espresso Beverages, and is limited to one offer per rewards member.

Additionally, Dunkin’ has been celebrating “Free Coffee Mondays,” where Rewards members can score a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase every Monday in September and October.

TODAY.com reached out to Dunkin’ for additional comment.