How to get free coffee at Krispy Kreme on National Coffee Day

Krispy Kreme is known for being generous with its doughnut freebies, but this week the chain is giving away something different: coffee.

In honor of National Coffee Day (Sept. 29), Krispy Kreme customers can score a free medium hot or iced coffee this Friday. The best part? You don’t have to purchase anything to cash in on the offer!

If you’re craving some doughnuts when you stop by for your free coffee, Krispy Kreme also has another deal in store. With the purchase of any dozen, you can purchase an additional $2 Original Glazed dozen.

National Coffee Day comes just weeks after Krispy Kreme introduced its new beverage line of 24+ hot, frozen and iced coffees. Luckily, the freebie offer includes espresso-based or drip coffee from the new line.

Available at participating shops across the country, the drinks are now part of the permanent drink menu and made with “richer roasts and better beans” and “smoother blends,” according to a press release.

The new medium roast brewed coffee is made with responsibly sourced Arabica beans and features “adjusted roast levels of espresso” that offer “a better taste and consistent coffee sipping experience.”

A sneak peek at a few of the new drinks:

Original Glazed Iced Coffee: Described as “smooth” and “sweet,” this iced coffee drink tastes like Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed Doughnut.

Described as “smooth” and “sweet,” this iced coffee drink tastes like Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed Doughnut. Frozen Caramel Mocha Latte: Made with caramel mocha and espresso, this latte is mixed with ice then finished off with whipped cream and a caramel/chocolate drizzle.

Made with caramel mocha and espresso, this latte is mixed with ice then finished off with whipped cream and a caramel/chocolate drizzle. Caramel Latte: This latte is mixed with Ghirardelli caramel sauce and features a whipped cream and caramel drizzle topping.

This latte is mixed with Ghirardelli caramel sauce and features a whipped cream and caramel drizzle topping. Classic Brewed Coffee: The name says it all. This classic brewed coffee is described as “bright and smooth” and “a balanced blend.”

In August, the doughnut chain also unveiled its pumpkin spice offerings for the fall season. The limited-edition collection features the following four doughnuts that are “mixed, stuffed, sprinkled and topped” with pumpkin spice: Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut, Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut, Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut.

There are also a few fall drinks on the menu, including the Pumpkin Spice Latte (hot, iced or frozen) and the Pumpkin Spice Coffee (hot or iced).