 / Updated  / Source: TODAY
By TODAY

Gooey and creamy, macaroni and cheese is perfect on its own, but add in a little bit smoky bacon and you've got an amazing new meal.

Now, let's talk hot dogs. Add a little mustard or relish and it's an instant ballpark classic. But wrap it up in a thick slab of bacon and you've got a home run!

Even Brussels sprouts and turkey are much more exciting once they're roasted and blanketed with the crispy and salty stuff. For Dec. 30 which is National Bacon Day (yes, we're aware that there are several holidays devoted to this fantastic food) here are 25 mouthwatering recipes that prove everything is better with bacon.

Al Roker's homemade bacon waffles
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Al Roker's homemade bacon waffles

Al Roker

Have your family or guests wake up to Al's sweet bacon waffles so they can have the best morning ever!

5-Ingredient Carbonara Pizza
Grace Parisi / TODAY
5-Ingredient Carbonara Pizza

Grace Parisi

If Italian carbonara bacon-and-eggs pasta sounds yummy, imagine how awesomely delicious this combo is on a pizza.

Everything But The Kitchen Sink Baked Beans
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Everything But The Kitchen Sink Baked Beans

Elizabeth Heiskell

There's no such thing as too much bacon when it comes to this side that's perfect for year-round entertaining.

15-Minute Bacon and Egg Fried Rice
Grace Parisi / TODAY
15-Minute Bacon and Egg Fried Rice

Grace Parisi

Thick-cut bacon makes this quick Chinese dish especially flavorful.

5-Ingredient Nutella Bananas Foster Croissants with Bacon
Grace Parisi / TODAY
5-Ingredient Nutella Bananas Foster Croissants with Bacon

Grace Parisi

This knock-out dessert delivers a one-two punch with only 5 ingredients. It also doubles as a super–deluxe breakfast. Substitute the bananas with pineapple and the Nutella with dulce de leche for an awesome variation!

Pimento Cheese and Bacon Burger
Nathan R. Congleton / TODAY
Pimento Cheese and Bacon Burger

Elizabeth Heiskell

Pimento cheese is dangerously delicious, and when you add it to a bacon burger, it's a killer party dish.

Al Roker's Vegetable and Bacon Frittata
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Al Roker's Vegetable and Bacon Frittata

Al Roker

For this delicious frittata, Al cookies the veggies in bacon fat to give them a super rich flavor.

Lidia Bastianich's Spaghetti Carbonara
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Lidia Bastianich's Spaghetti Carbonara

Lidia Bastianich

Perhaps a perfect dish, this pasta is simply made with spaghetti, bacon, eggs and grated cheese. Since there are so few ingredients, be sure to choose the best possible version of each for the most delicious result.

Cobb Salad in a Crispy Bacon Cup
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Cobb Salad in a Crispy Bacon Cup

Al Roker

Turn bacon strips into a crispy vessel for everything from this classic salad to scrambled eggs.

Savannah's Mom's Kentucky Wonder Green Beans with Bacon
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Savannah's Mom's Kentucky Wonder Green Beans with Bacon

Nancy Guthrie

A TODAY anchor favorite, sop up the bacon-flavored liquid with cornbread or another thick bread or go ahead and just pour the liquid directly over spoon bread.

Carson's Mom's Cloud Nine Mashed Potatoes
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Carson's Mom's Cloud Nine Mashed Potatoes

Carson Daly

Crumbled bacon is the ultimate finishing touch on these ultra creamy spuds.

Spiced Bacon Crack
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Spiced Bacon Crack

Brandi Milloy

It's bacon, sugar and puff pastry — what's not to love? Make this treat for game day, or any get together.

BLT Pasta
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
BLT Pasta

Shay Shull

Turn the classic BLT sandwich into an amazing pasta dish that's loaded with smoky bacon.

Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Bacon
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Bacon

Grace Parisi

Long, slow simmering makes collard greens an ideal choice for the slow–cooker, especially when there's bacon added to the mix.

Kale, Bacon and White Bean Soup
Debbie Koenig
Kale, Bacon and White Bean Soup

Debbie Koenig

Bacon brings a mysterious, umami depth to the broth or this satisfying soup.

Spicy Buffalo–Bacon Chex Mix
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Spicy Buffalo–Bacon Chex Mix

Grace Parisi

Perfect for game day, this crunchy snack has all the flavor of Buffalo wings plus smoky bacon.

Sonoran Hot Dog
Nathan R. Congleton / TODAY
Sonoran Hot Dog

Ryan Clark

This Arizona-style hot dog is wrapped in bacon and topped with pinto beans, yellow mustard, jalapeño salsa, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, grilled banana peppers and grilled scallions.

Bacon-Wrapped Turkey: The Ultimate Thanksgiving Bird
Grace Parisi
Bacon-Wrapped Turkey: The Ultimate Thanksgiving Bird

Grace Parisi

Don't wait until Thanksgiving for this bacon-wrapped turkey. The bacon blanket is not only impressive to look at, but it adds a deep, rich flavor and keeps the turkey incredibly moist.

Ryan's Heavenly Deviled Eggs
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Ryan's Heavenly Deviled Eggs

Ryan Scott

Dress up the party staple with bacon and smoky paprika — they're sure to be a hit!

Roasted Brussels sprouts with walnuts and Canadian bacon
Frances Largeman-Roth / TODAY
Roasted Brussels sprouts with walnuts and Canadian bacon

Frances Largeman-Roth, RD

If anyone you know is still a sprouts hater, serve them this bacon-roasted version (with only four ingredients) and we guarantee you'll have a Brussels convert on your hands.

Cheesy Bacon-Loaded Sweet Potato Skins
Kelly Senyei
Cheesy Bacon-Loaded Sweet Potato Skins

Kelly Senyei

You'll want to make a double batch of these bacon-y beauties.

Chili con Carne
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Chili con Carne

Bryan Caswell

This meaty dish is loaded with ground chuck, bacon and smoky chiles.

Pepper-crusted ribeye with bacon and blue cheese butter
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Pepper-crusted ribeye with bacon and blue cheese butter

Al Roker

A smear of creamy bacon-and-blue-cheese butter elevates a juicy steak from ordinary to extraordinary.

Slow-Cooker Bacon Macaroni and Cheese
Maggie Shi
Slow-Cooker Bacon Macaroni and Cheese

Maggie Shi

Make classic mac and cheese even easier with your slow-cooker — and even tastier with the addition of bacon.

Breakfast Lasagna
Pamela Brown
Breakfast Lasagna

Warren Brown

Lasagna isn't just a dinner dish. Take quintessential morning ingredients like eggs and bacon and spin them into a breakfast lasagna for a satisfying morning meal.

How to make a bacon rose bouquet

Feb. 13, 201701:02

This article was originally published on September 9, 2016.