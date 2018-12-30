Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Gooey and creamy, macaroni and cheese is perfect on its own, but add in a little bit smoky bacon and you've got an amazing new meal.

Now, let's talk hot dogs. Add a little mustard or relish and it's an instant ballpark classic. But wrap it up in a thick slab of bacon and you've got a home run!

Even Brussels sprouts and turkey are much more exciting once they're roasted and blanketed with the crispy and salty stuff. For Dec. 30 which is National Bacon Day (yes, we're aware that there are several holidays devoted to this fantastic food) here are 25 mouthwatering recipes that prove everything is better with bacon.

Have your family or guests wake up to Al's sweet bacon waffles so they can have the best morning ever!

If Italian carbonara bacon-and-eggs pasta sounds yummy, imagine how awesomely delicious this combo is on a pizza.

There's no such thing as too much bacon when it comes to this side that's perfect for year-round entertaining.

Thick-cut bacon makes this quick Chinese dish especially flavorful.

This knock-out dessert delivers a one-two punch with only 5 ingredients. It also doubles as a super–deluxe breakfast. Substitute the bananas with pineapple and the Nutella with dulce de leche for an awesome variation!

Pimento cheese is dangerously delicious, and when you add it to a bacon burger, it's a killer party dish.

For this delicious frittata, Al cookies the veggies in bacon fat to give them a super rich flavor.

Perhaps a perfect dish, this pasta is simply made with spaghetti, bacon, eggs and grated cheese. Since there are so few ingredients, be sure to choose the best possible version of each for the most delicious result.

Turn bacon strips into a crispy vessel for everything from this classic salad to scrambled eggs.

A TODAY anchor favorite, sop up the bacon-flavored liquid with cornbread or another thick bread or go ahead and just pour the liquid directly over spoon bread.

Crumbled bacon is the ultimate finishing touch on these ultra creamy spuds.

It's bacon, sugar and puff pastry — what's not to love? Make this treat for game day, or any get together.

Turn the classic BLT sandwich into an amazing pasta dish that's loaded with smoky bacon.

Long, slow simmering makes collard greens an ideal choice for the slow–cooker, especially when there's bacon added to the mix.

Bacon brings a mysterious, umami depth to the broth or this satisfying soup.

Perfect for game day, this crunchy snack has all the flavor of Buffalo wings plus smoky bacon.

This Arizona-style hot dog is wrapped in bacon and topped with pinto beans, yellow mustard, jalapeño salsa, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, grilled banana peppers and grilled scallions.

Don't wait until Thanksgiving for this bacon-wrapped turkey. The bacon blanket is not only impressive to look at, but it adds a deep, rich flavor and keeps the turkey incredibly moist.

Dress up the party staple with bacon and smoky paprika — they're sure to be a hit!

If anyone you know is still a sprouts hater, serve them this bacon-roasted version (with only four ingredients) and we guarantee you'll have a Brussels convert on your hands.

You'll want to make a double batch of these bacon-y beauties.

This meaty dish is loaded with ground chuck, bacon and smoky chiles.

A smear of creamy bacon-and-blue-cheese butter elevates a juicy steak from ordinary to extraordinary.

Make classic mac and cheese even easier with your slow-cooker — and even tastier with the addition of bacon.

Lasagna isn't just a dinner dish. Take quintessential morning ingredients like eggs and bacon and spin them into a breakfast lasagna for a satisfying morning meal.

This article was originally published on September 9, 2016.