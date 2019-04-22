Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
/ Source: TODAY
By Sunny Anderson

Salmon is the perfect protein to prep-ahead because it is healthy, delicious and stays great in the fridge. Sunny Anderson add the bold barbecue spices to the flavorful fish and adds it to 3 different meals to enjoy throughout the week. She shows us how to make barbecue salmon and serve it with simple green salad, pesto potato salad and easy Alfredo pasta.

Get The Recipe

Sunny Anderson's BBQ Salmon

Sunny Anderson

I love this recipe because it's quick and I know I have about three meals built into one simple preparation. I often add it to pasta, or I'll make serve it with a simple greens or potato salad. There are plenty of things to do with leftover salmon!

Get The Recipe

1-2-3 Alfredo Pasta with Salmon, Bacon and Scallions

Sunny Anderson

This recipe reminds me of the fish pasta special at a restaurant I used to live by, they always had a very good Alfredo and served it with salmon on top. It's also quick and I customize it based on what's in the fridge or freezer. Sometimes I add broccoli and peas, rotisserie chicken or pancetta.

Get The Recipe

Sunny Anderson's Easy Salad

Sunny Anderson

I love enjoying this simple salad alongside rich proteins like salmon, roast chicken or steak. It adds a crisp freshness and helps balance the heartiness of the proteins.

Easy Pesto Potato Salad
Alamy Stock Photo
Get The Recipe

Easy Pesto Potato Salad

Sunny Anderson

This cool, creamy potato salad gets a flavor boost from herb-filled pesto, cheesy Parmesan and bright lemon zest.

If you like those make-ahead recipes, you should also try these:

Chickpea Burgers with Creamy Sriracha Sauce
Tyler Essary / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Chickpea Burgers with Creamy Sriracha Sauce

Evette Rios
Salmon Crostini with Avocado and Mint
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Salmon Crostini with Avocado and Mint

Melissa Clark
Sunny Anderson