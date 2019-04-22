Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 22, 2019, 1:33 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Sunny Anderson

Salmon is the perfect protein to prep-ahead because it is healthy, delicious and stays great in the fridge. Sunny Anderson add the bold barbecue spices to the flavorful fish and adds it to 3 different meals to enjoy throughout the week. She shows us how to make barbecue salmon and serve it with simple green salad, pesto potato salad and easy Alfredo pasta.

I love this recipe because it's quick and I know I have about three meals built into one simple preparation. I often add it to pasta, or I'll make serve it with a simple greens or potato salad. There are plenty of things to do with leftover salmon!

This recipe reminds me of the fish pasta special at a restaurant I used to live by, they always had a very good Alfredo and served it with salmon on top. It's also quick and I customize it based on what's in the fridge or freezer. Sometimes I add broccoli and peas, rotisserie chicken or pancetta.

I love enjoying this simple salad alongside rich proteins like salmon, roast chicken or steak. It adds a crisp freshness and helps balance the heartiness of the proteins.

This cool, creamy potato salad gets a flavor boost from herb-filled pesto, cheesy Parmesan and bright lemon zest.

