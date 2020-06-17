TODAY anchors Al Roker and Carson Daly are cooking up a feast for Father's Day. Al shows us how to make Mediterranean-style lamb ribs with grilled asparagus, and Carson demonstrates how to prepare a zesty, Mexican-inspired corn salad and a refreshing ginger beer margarita.

Ginger beer adds a little heat and a touch of sweet to a margarita. The tart lime juice rounds out the balance of flavors. It's perfect for sipping at an outdoor dinner and pairs especially well with grilled dishes.

Everyone loves elote, but it can be messy to eat and you're picking corn out of your teeth for an hour after you finish eating. This recipe comes together quick and all you need is a fork — not a drop cloth.

This warm and flavorful rub is perfect with the meaty lamb. These ribs are fool-proof and will be a hit every time you make them.

Jackson Daly's Skillet S'mores

We love s'mores at the Daly household but not everyone in the house is old enough to toast marshmallows over an open flame. This recipe takes all the flavors of the campfire favorite and puts them into a family-friendly serving dish so everyone can just dip and enjoy.

Ingredients

Peanut butter cups

Graham crackers and chocolate sandwich cookies, for dipping

Marshmallows

Method

Preheat the oven to 450°F. In a cast iron skillet, arrange the peanut butter cups in an even layer. Top the cups with an even layer of marshmallows. Place the skillet in the oven and bake the dip for 8-10 minutes until the marshmallows are golden and toasted. Remove the dip from the oven and serve immediately with graham crackers and chocolate sandwich cookies for dipping.

