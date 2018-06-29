Dylan, Craig & Sheinelle learn to make PB&J wings, shortcakes and quiche for the 4th

share tweet email

Elizabeth Heiskell of the Debutante Farmer is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to teach Sheinelle, Craig and Dylan how to make fun and easy recipes for an All-American cookout. Wherever you're celebrating the July Fourth holiday, whether it's at the beach, pool or just in your backyard, these dishes are super simple, kid-friendly and can be made by any level of home cook. She shows Craig how to make peanut butter and jelly chicken wings, teaches Dylan how to prepare patriotic berry short cakes and shows Sheinelle how to cook classic quiche Lorraine.

"These wings hit all the flavor notes: sweet, salty, savory and spicy. The marinade elevates these tasty bites with a fun, nostalgic taste," says Heiskell.

"I love quiche because it can be eaten for breakfast, lunch or a light dinner. It is also great and easy to serve at a big party since it can be made ahead of time."

"Biscuits are my most favorite treat and the only thing that can make them better is seasonal fruit and whipped cream. These shortcakes are patriotic and festive while simple to assemble."

