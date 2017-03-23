Spring is here and it's finally time to put away big cozy sweaters and pull out the sundresses. But finding the space to store those chunky knits can definitely be a struggle.
We've good news: There's a fix that will make your sweaters less bulky and prevent the huge stack from toppling over.
How to fold chunky sweaters so they don’t topple overPlay Video - 0:38
How to fold chunky sweaters so they don’t topple overPlay Video - 0:38
Lifestyle expert Elizabeth Mayhew visited TODAY Style to share her ingenious folding method. Your newly organized drawers will be the envy of all your friends.
Here's the easiest way to fold a chunky sweater:
1. Lay sweater down flat with the front side facing down.
2. Fold one arm into the center.
3. Fold the other arm over the first and into the center.
RELATED: How to fold a shirt in 2 seconds, and win laundry day forever
4. Fold sweater in half horizontally. Pro tip: If you're folding a longer sweater, fold the bottom part up a quarter of the way before folding the sweater in half.
5. Turn it right side up and repeat with the rest of your sweaters.
While this trick might leave your sweaters wider than your original method, you'll actually be able to fit more sweaters in the stack because they won't be as bulky.
RELATED: No more wrinkles! Try the ultimate hanger trick for crease-free pants
4 simple ways to clear your clutter this yearPlay Video - 3:40
4 simple ways to clear your clutter this yearPlay Video - 3:40
More video
How to get rid of those Wi-Fi dead zones in your home
Easy outdoor spring cleaning tips: Use beer to grow your lawn!
Drains, cutting boards, light switches: The ultimate spring cleaning guide
Freshen your fridge: Where to store milk, how to clean up
This story originally appeared on Jan. 15, 2016.