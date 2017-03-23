share tweet pin email

Spring is here and it's finally time to put away big cozy sweaters and pull out the sundresses. But finding the space to store those chunky knits can definitely be a struggle.

We've good news: There's a fix that will make your sweaters less bulky and prevent the huge stack from toppling over.

Lifestyle expert Elizabeth Mayhew visited TODAY Style to share her ingenious folding method. Your newly organized drawers will be the envy of all your friends.

Here's the easiest way to fold a chunky sweater:

1. Lay sweater down flat with the front side facing down.

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

2. Fold one arm into the center.

3. Fold the other arm over the first and into the center.

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

4. Fold sweater in half horizontally. Pro tip: If you're folding a longer sweater, fold the bottom part up a quarter of the way before folding the sweater in half.

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

5. Turn it right side up and repeat with the rest of your sweaters.

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

While this trick might leave your sweaters wider than your original method, you'll actually be able to fit more sweaters in the stack because they won't be as bulky.

This story originally appeared on Jan. 15, 2016.