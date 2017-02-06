10 slow-cooker breakfasts you'll dream about all night

Whether you're hosting a brunch crowd or just feeding yourself in the morning, breakfast has never been so easy. Set the slow cooker overnight, and when you wake up, guess what? The work is done for you.
Make coconut banana quinoa, egg and cheddar muffins with Donatella
Slow-Cooker Semi-Homemade Caramel Rolls
Sticky-sweet caramel rolls that are absolutely perfect with your morning coffee—and the fact that you can throw them together in 5 minutes flat? Yes, please.
Slow-Cooker Nutella French Toast with Caramelized Banana
The best-ever crêpe fillings (Nutella and bananas, duh) get spooned over this decadent bread-pudding-like breakfast.
Slow-Cooker Breakfast Casserole
Luscious layers of hash browns, bacon, cheese and gently cooked eggs make this casserole into a mash-up of a crust-less quiche and your favorite diner breakfast.
Slow-Cooker Egg, Spinach and Ham Casserole
One of our favorite instant breakfasts—Greek yogurt—gives the eggs in this casserole a sublimely custardy texture.
Overnight Slow-Cooker Oatmeal Cinnamon-Apple
Apple pie for breakfast? Kind of, but this oatmeal is much healthier, and way lower-maintenance.
Slow-Cooker Creamy Steel-Cut Oats
Oatmeal gets a tropical makeover with rich, full-fat (and, of course, dairy-free) coconut milk.
Slow-Cooker Breakfast Quinoa
This date-sweetened porridge topped with pumpkin seeds is so protein-and-fiber packed, it's the breakfast of champions—make that superheroes.
Crock-Pot Pumpkin Butter
All you need are a few pantry ingredients to pull off this homemade pumpkin butter; it's perfect for swirling into yogurt or spreading on toast.
Slow-Cooker Black Bread
Coffee and cocoa give these sweet, puffy rolls their signature color. They're excellent with your favorite butter or homemade jam.
Slow-Cooker Yogurt
Who needs a yogurt-maker when you've got a slow-cooker? This recipe is so easy, even a preschooler can make it.