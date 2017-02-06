Food

10 slow-cooker breakfasts you'll dream about all night

TODAY Contributor

Whether you're hosting a brunch crowd or just feeding yourself in the morning, breakfast has never been so easy. Set the slow cooker overnight, and when you wake up, guess what? The work is done for you.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Make coconut banana quinoa, egg and cheddar muffins with Donatella

Play Video - 3:37

Make coconut banana quinoa, egg and cheddar muffins with Donatella

Play Video - 3:37

More video

More Recipes videos

Slow-Cooker Semi-Homemade Caramel Rolls

Table For Seven / ourtableforseven.com

Sticky-sweet caramel rolls that are absolutely perfect with your morning coffee—and the fact that you can throw them together in 5 minutes flat? Yes, please.

RELATED: 11 slow cooker tips and tricks every home cook needs to know

Slow-Cooker Nutella French Toast with Caramelized Banana

I Can Cook That / icancookthat.org

The best-ever crêpe fillings (Nutella and bananas, duh) get spooned over this decadent bread-pudding-like breakfast.

Slow-Cooker Breakfast Casserole

Cincy Shopper / cincyshopper.com

Luscious layers of hash browns, bacon, cheese and gently cooked eggs make this casserole into a mash-up of a crust-less quiche and your favorite diner breakfast.

Slow-Cooker Egg, Spinach and Ham Casserole

365 Days of Crockpot / 365daysofcrockpot.com

One of our favorite instant breakfasts—Greek yogurt—gives the eggs in this casserole a sublimely custardy texture.

RELATED: 10 tips for using your slow cooker to get the best results

Overnight Slow-Cooker Oatmeal Cinnamon-Apple

The Fitchen / thefitchen.com

Apple pie for breakfast? Kind of, but this oatmeal is much healthier, and way lower-maintenance.

Slow-Cooker Creamy Steel-Cut Oats

Fit Foodie Finds / fitfoodiefinds.com

Oatmeal gets a tropical makeover with rich, full-fat (and, of course, dairy-free) coconut milk.

Slow-Cooker Breakfast Quinoa

My Whole Food Life / mywholefoodlife.com

This date-sweetened porridge topped with pumpkin seeds is so protein-and-fiber packed, it's the breakfast of champions—make that superheroes.

RELATED: Set it and forget it! These 27 slow-cooker recipes will warm you right up

Crock-Pot Pumpkin Butter

Practical Stewardship / practical-stewardship.com

All you need are a few pantry ingredients to pull off this homemade pumpkin butter; it's perfect for swirling into yogurt or spreading on toast.

Slow-Cooker Black Bread

Kleinworth Co. / kleinworthco.com

Coffee and cocoa give these sweet, puffy rolls their signature color. They're excellent with your favorite butter or homemade jam.

RELATED: Wake up to yogurt, coffee cake and more time-saving slow-cooker breakfasts

Slow-Cooker Yogurt

Pass the Knife / passtheknife.com

Who needs a yogurt-maker when you've got a slow-cooker? This recipe is so easy, even a preschooler can make it.

More: Food Breakfast Breakfast Made Easy TODAY Favorite

0:00
 
0:00
Your video begins in
0:00
TOP