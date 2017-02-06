10 slow-cooker breakfasts you'll dream about all night

share tweet pin email

Whether you're hosting a brunch crowd or just feeding yourself in the morning, breakfast has never been so easy. Set the slow cooker overnight, and when you wake up, guess what? The work is done for you.

Table For Seven / ourtableforseven.com

Sticky-sweet caramel rolls that are absolutely perfect with your morning coffee—and the fact that you can throw them together in 5 minutes flat? Yes, please.

I Can Cook That / icancookthat.org

The best-ever crêpe fillings (Nutella and bananas, duh) get spooned over this decadent bread-pudding-like breakfast.

Cincy Shopper / cincyshopper.com

Luscious layers of hash browns, bacon, cheese and gently cooked eggs make this casserole into a mash-up of a crust-less quiche and your favorite diner breakfast.

365 Days of Crockpot / 365daysofcrockpot.com

One of our favorite instant breakfasts—Greek yogurt—gives the eggs in this casserole a sublimely custardy texture.

The Fitchen / thefitchen.com

Apple pie for breakfast? Kind of, but this oatmeal is much healthier, and way lower-maintenance.

Fit Foodie Finds / fitfoodiefinds.com

Oatmeal gets a tropical makeover with rich, full-fat (and, of course, dairy-free) coconut milk.

My Whole Food Life / mywholefoodlife.com

This date-sweetened porridge topped with pumpkin seeds is so protein-and-fiber packed, it's the breakfast of champions—make that superheroes.

Practical Stewardship / practical-stewardship.com

All you need are a few pantry ingredients to pull off this homemade pumpkin butter; it's perfect for swirling into yogurt or spreading on toast.

Kleinworth Co. / kleinworthco.com

Coffee and cocoa give these sweet, puffy rolls their signature color. They're excellent with your favorite butter or homemade jam.

Pass the Knife / passtheknife.com

Who needs a yogurt-maker when you've got a slow-cooker? This recipe is so easy, even a preschooler can make it.