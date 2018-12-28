Get the latest from TODAY
Whether you're hosting a brunch party crowd or just feeding your family in the morning, making a big breakfast spread isn't always easy. Why not put your best slow cooker or Crock-Pot to work overnight?
Simply whip up some ingredients and set the device before bedtime, and when you wake up, guess what? You'll have a scrumptious breakfast ready to go!
1. Slow-Cooker Semi-Homemade Caramel Rolls
These sticky-sweet caramel rolls are absolutely perfect with your morning coffee — and the fact that you can throw them together in 5 minutes flat is a totally great bonus.
2. Slow-Cooker Nutella French Toast with Caramelized Banana
The best-ever crêpe fillings (Nutella and bananas, duh) get spooned over this decadent bread pudding-like breakfast.
3. Slow-Cooker Breakfast Casserole
Luscious layers of hash browns, bacon, cheese and gently cooked eggs make this casserole into a mash-up of a crust-less quiche and your favorite diner breakfast.
4. Slow-Cooker Egg, Spinach and Ham Casserole
One of our favorite instant breakfasts — Greek yogurt — gives the eggs in this casserole a sublimely custardy texture.
5. Overnight Slow-Cooker Oatmeal Cinnamon-Apple
Apple pie for breakfast? Kind of, but this oatmeal is much healthier ... and is incredibly easy to put together.
6. Slow-Cooker Creamy Steel-Cut Oats
Oatmeal gets a tropical makeover with rich, full-fat (and, of course, dairy-free) coconut milk.
7. Slow-Cooker Breakfast Quinoa
This date-sweetened porridge topped with pumpkin seeds is packed with protein and filling fiber. It's basically the breakfast of champions — make that superheroes.
8. Crock-Pot Pumpkin Butter
All you need are a few pantry staples to pull off this decadent homemade pumpkin spread. It's perfect for swirling into yogurt or spreading on toast or muffins.
9. Slow-Cooker Black Bread
Coffee and cocoa give these sweet, puffy rolls their signature color. They're excellent with your favorite butter or homemade jam.
10. Slow-Cooker Yogurt
Who needs a yogurt-maker when you've got a slow-cooker? This recipe is so easy, even a preschooler can make it.
This article was originally published on March 14, 2014.