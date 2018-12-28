Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Whether you're hosting a brunch party crowd or just feeding your family in the morning, making a big breakfast spread isn't always easy. Why not put your best slow cooker or Crock-Pot to work overnight?

Simply whip up some ingredients and set the device before bedtime, and when you wake up, guess what? You'll have a scrumptious breakfast ready to go!

These sticky-sweet caramel rolls are absolutely perfect with your morning coffee — and the fact that you can throw them together in 5 minutes flat is a totally great bonus.

The best-ever crêpe fillings (Nutella and bananas, duh) get spooned over this decadent bread pudding-like breakfast.

Luscious layers of hash browns, bacon, cheese and gently cooked eggs make this casserole into a mash-up of a crust-less quiche and your favorite diner breakfast.

One of our favorite instant breakfasts — Greek yogurt — gives the eggs in this casserole a sublimely custardy texture.

Apple pie for breakfast? Kind of, but this oatmeal is much healthier ... and is incredibly easy to put together.

Oatmeal gets a tropical makeover with rich, full-fat (and, of course, dairy-free) coconut milk.

7. Slow-Cooker Breakfast Quinoa

This date-sweetened porridge topped with pumpkin seeds is packed with protein and filling fiber. It's basically the breakfast of champions — make that superheroes.

All you need are a few pantry staples to pull off this decadent homemade pumpkin spread. It's perfect for swirling into yogurt or spreading on toast or muffins.

Coffee and cocoa give these sweet, puffy rolls their signature color. They're excellent with your favorite butter or homemade jam.

Who needs a yogurt-maker when you've got a slow-cooker? This recipe is so easy, even a preschooler can make it.

