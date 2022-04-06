Women’s walking program forges connections, healthier lives
To celebrate National Walking Day, TODAY’s Al Roker meets Joyce Shulman, who is leading women on a journey to healthier lives while forging connections through walking with her program, 99 Walks. “We have created this ecosystem where women really do feel like they can show up as their true self,” Shulman says.April 6, 2022
