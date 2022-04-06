IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Women's walking program forges connections, healthier lives

    04:47
Women’s walking program forges connections, healthier lives

04:47

To celebrate National Walking Day, TODAY’s Al Roker meets Joyce Shulman, who is leading women on a journey to healthier lives while forging connections through walking with her program, 99 Walks. “We have created this ecosystem where women really do feel like they can show up as their true self,” Shulman says.April 6, 2022

