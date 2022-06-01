IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Up to 70% off wireless earbuds, all-in-one hair tool, more

  • Did Prince Louis wear a hand-me-down from dad, Prince William?

    07:46

  • 'Cheeky' Prince Louis steals the show in royal balcony moment

    01:32

  • Watch: Queen, royal family appear on Buckingham Palace balcony

    05:13

  • Queen Elizabeth is first British monarch to reach a Platinum Jubilee

    03:47

  • Next generation of royals take on more responsibilities at Jubilee

    02:18

  • Watch: Queen Elizabeth appears on Buckingham Palace balcony

    09:07

  • Queen Elizabeth’s 4-day Platinum Jubilee celebration kicks off

    03:28

  • Platinum Jubilee is more than ‘silly celebration,’ commentator says

    03:36

  • Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is ‘undeniably a moment in history’

    01:06

  • Where will Harry and Meghan be while royal family is on balcony?

    01:43

  • Duchesses Camilla, Kate, kids arrive at Platinum Jubilee festivities

    03:29
  • Now Playing

    Will Harry and Meghan make a Platinum Jubilee appearance?

    03:58
  • UP NEXT

    See first glimpse of Queen Elizabeth arriving to Platinum Jubilee

    03:37

  • These are the Jubilee events Queen Elizabeth is likely to attend

    03:20

  • Find out what’s in store for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

    03:59

  • Royal family prepares for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

    04:52

  • ‘Born to Rule: When Charles Is King’ podcast premieres May 30th

    00:47

  • Queen Elizabeth will not take salute during Trooping the Colour

    03:22

  • Tom Cruise hits ‘Top Gun’ red carpet with William and Kate

    01:55

  • Platinum Jubilee plans revealed, but will the queen attend?

    01:29

TODAY

Will Harry and Meghan make a Platinum Jubilee appearance?

03:58

As excitement grows for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, NBC News royal commentator Daisy McAndrew weighs in on the chance of a “complete royal reunion.”June 1, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee with their kids

  • UP NEXT

    Did Prince Louis wear a hand-me-down from dad, Prince William?

    07:46

  • 'Cheeky' Prince Louis steals the show in royal balcony moment

    01:32

  • Watch: Queen, royal family appear on Buckingham Palace balcony

    05:13

  • Queen Elizabeth is first British monarch to reach a Platinum Jubilee

    03:47

  • Next generation of royals take on more responsibilities at Jubilee

    02:18

  • Watch: Queen Elizabeth appears on Buckingham Palace balcony

    09:07

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All