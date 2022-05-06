Buckingham Palace will be marking a very special celebration this year with Queen Elizabeth's 70th year on the throne. Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be there to celebrate with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

"Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honored to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children," a spokesperson for the couple told NBC News.

However, the family of four will not be joining the queen on the balcony at Buckingham Palace during the Trooping of the Colour, an annual event where the royal family typically appears together. This year, however, that will be only reserved for certain members of the family.

“After careful consideration, the queen has decided that this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd of June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen,” a Buckingham Palace spokesman told NBC News.

The celebrations will begin on June 2 and will take place throughout the weekend, commemorating Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne.

Related: