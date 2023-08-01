What age should I start getting screened for colon cancer?
02:53
UP NEXT
How to increase productivity and prevent the ‘summer slide’
05:20
One alcoholic drink a day may raise your blood pressure: study
02:37
Bronny James shows signs of recovery after cardiac arrest
02:45
New meat allergy linked to tick bite: What you need to know
04:16
Mitch McConnell’s medical scare renews questions over age limits
02:19
Women are throwing divorce parties to embrace their new futures
11:17
New postpartum depression drug shows promising results in trial
02:08
Bronny James could have underlying cardiac disease, doctor says
02:27
Try these simple steps to manifesting what you want in life
05:54
Tips to help your furry friend cool this summer
04:07
How the Boyle Heights Bridge Runners join exercise and community
04:11
Groundbreaking study shows childhood allergy patterns
02:10
Daughters overcome with emotion hearing late dad’s heartbeat again
02:23
Try this full-body workout to jumpstart your week
04:16
Do base tans protect you from sunburns and skin cancer?
04:25
5 viral skincare hacks that actually work
05:41
How to keep your healthy routines when you're traveling
04:34
Add belly dancing to your workout routine with these fun moves
04:19
How to manage your mental health in the summer
03:28
What age should I start getting screened for colon cancer?
02:53
Copied
There is new guidance on how old you should be for a colon cancer screening after The American College of Physicians raised the recommended age. Board-certified colorectal and general surgeon Dr. Cedrek McFadden joins TODAY to provide clarification and what this means for younger patients.Aug. 1, 2023
Now Playing
What age should I start getting screened for colon cancer?
02:53
UP NEXT
How to increase productivity and prevent the ‘summer slide’
05:20
One alcoholic drink a day may raise your blood pressure: study
02:37
Bronny James shows signs of recovery after cardiac arrest
02:45
New meat allergy linked to tick bite: What you need to know
04:16
Mitch McConnell’s medical scare renews questions over age limits
02:19
Women are throwing divorce parties to embrace their new futures
11:17
New postpartum depression drug shows promising results in trial
02:08
Bronny James could have underlying cardiac disease, doctor says
02:27
Try these simple steps to manifesting what you want in life
05:54
Tips to help your furry friend cool this summer
04:07
How the Boyle Heights Bridge Runners join exercise and community
04:11
Groundbreaking study shows childhood allergy patterns
02:10
Daughters overcome with emotion hearing late dad’s heartbeat again
02:23
Try this full-body workout to jumpstart your week
04:16
Do base tans protect you from sunburns and skin cancer?
04:25
5 viral skincare hacks that actually work
05:41
How to keep your healthy routines when you're traveling
04:34
Add belly dancing to your workout routine with these fun moves