IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Around 20,000 children from migrant families enter NYC’s schools
02:22
Now Playing
What is the political fallout of Hunter Biden’s possible indictment?
04:15
UP NEXT
Blinken: Putin doesn't appear interested in meaningful diplomacy
02:33
Mitch McConnell brushes off questions he might step down
02:25
McConnell makes passing mention of concerns for his health
02:18
Secretary Blinken arrives in Ukraine for key meetings
02:35
NYC schools brace for influx of migrant students
01:34
Kim Jong Un may soon meet with Putin for talks on Ukraine
02:32
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID; Biden tests negative
01:54
Why did DeSantis not meet with Biden after Hurricane Idalia?
02:06
Biden tours storm-ravaged Florida after Hurricane Idalia
02:19
US Capitol doctor clears Mitch McConnell to work after health scare
02:00
McConnell felt ‘momentarily lightheaded’ before freezing again
02:25
Chuck Todd: Vivek Ramaswamy was most ‘Trumpy’ on debate stage
03:04
Trump becomes first US president to have mug shot taken
07:01
Watch highlights from the first GOP debate of 2024 election
02:39
First GOP debate: Who won, who lost and who stood out
02:49
Trump blasts prosecutors ahead of his surrender in Fulton County
04:21
8 candidates to take the stage for 1st GOP debate: What to expect
04:57
Trump says he plans to surrender in Fulton County on Thursday
02:39
What is the political fallout of Hunter Biden’s possible indictment?
04:15
Copied
There are looming questions about the possible fallout from Hunter Biden’s legal troubles, including how it could impact President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign. NBC’s Chuck Todd joins TODAY with analysis.Sept. 8, 2023
Around 20,000 children from migrant families enter NYC’s schools
02:22
Now Playing
What is the political fallout of Hunter Biden’s possible indictment?
04:15
UP NEXT
Blinken: Putin doesn't appear interested in meaningful diplomacy
02:33
Mitch McConnell brushes off questions he might step down
02:25
McConnell makes passing mention of concerns for his health
02:18
Secretary Blinken arrives in Ukraine for key meetings
02:35
NYC schools brace for influx of migrant students
01:34
Kim Jong Un may soon meet with Putin for talks on Ukraine
02:32
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID; Biden tests negative
01:54
Why did DeSantis not meet with Biden after Hurricane Idalia?
02:06
Biden tours storm-ravaged Florida after Hurricane Idalia
02:19
US Capitol doctor clears Mitch McConnell to work after health scare
02:00
McConnell felt ‘momentarily lightheaded’ before freezing again
02:25
Chuck Todd: Vivek Ramaswamy was most ‘Trumpy’ on debate stage
03:04
Trump becomes first US president to have mug shot taken
07:01
Watch highlights from the first GOP debate of 2024 election
02:39
First GOP debate: Who won, who lost and who stood out
02:49
Trump blasts prosecutors ahead of his surrender in Fulton County
04:21
8 candidates to take the stage for 1st GOP debate: What to expect
04:57
Trump says he plans to surrender in Fulton County on Thursday