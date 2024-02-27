IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These Amazon bestsellers are flying off the virtual shelves: Anti-aging skin care, a 'shacket' and more — from $9

Wendy's considers surge pricing: Will other fast food chains follow?
Feb. 27, 202403:43
  • Now Playing

    Wendy's considers surge pricing: Will other fast food chains follow?

    03:43
  • UP NEXT

    Are viral money-saving hacks all over social media worth the hype?

    03:37

  • What to know about retirement as Baby Boomers set to turn 65

    03:14

  • Tips for managing fees associated with popular payment apps

    04:21

  • How to find the best last-minute spring break deals

    04:12

  • Median home price rises again: What house hunters need to know

    03:24

  • Social media and investing: Separating good advice from clickbait

    02:55

  • Biden administration cancels another $1.2 billion in student loans

    00:28

  • How to find deals and save money for spring break

    04:06

  • Who pays the bill when you go on a date?

    04:11

  • How to save money while celebrating Valentine’s Day

    04:45

  • Looking for the best budgeting apps? Here are some top options

    04:52

  • How to manage your money: Paying debt, taxes, retirement, more

    04:39

  • How to earn credit card rewards when buying everyday essentials

    05:02

  • Hulu is latest streaming service to crack down on password sharing

    03:17

  • Simple financial changes that can really add up

    04:28

  • Mortgage rates, home prices inch down: Is now the time to buy?

    02:52

  • How planning ahead can relieve the financial strain of caregiving

    05:09

  • Tax filing season begins: What's new this year

    02:08

  • How to teach your kids about money and set them up for success

    04:29

Wendy's considers surge pricing: Will other fast food chains follow?

03:43

Fast food chain Wendy’s has announced it will begin experimenting with dynamic surge pricing, similar to airlines and ride sharing, where costs change depending on demand. NBC’s Christine Romans reports for TODAY.Feb. 27, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Wendy's considers surge pricing: Will other fast food chains follow?

    03:43
  • UP NEXT

    Are viral money-saving hacks all over social media worth the hype?

    03:37

  • What to know about retirement as Baby Boomers set to turn 65

    03:14

  • Tips for managing fees associated with popular payment apps

    04:21

  • How to find the best last-minute spring break deals

    04:12

  • Median home price rises again: What house hunters need to know

    03:24

  • Social media and investing: Separating good advice from clickbait

    02:55

  • Biden administration cancels another $1.2 billion in student loans

    00:28

  • How to find deals and save money for spring break

    04:06

  • Who pays the bill when you go on a date?

    04:11

  • How to save money while celebrating Valentine’s Day

    04:45

  • Looking for the best budgeting apps? Here are some top options

    04:52

  • How to manage your money: Paying debt, taxes, retirement, more

    04:39

  • How to earn credit card rewards when buying everyday essentials

    05:02

  • Hulu is latest streaming service to crack down on password sharing

    03:17

  • Simple financial changes that can really add up

    04:28

  • Mortgage rates, home prices inch down: Is now the time to buy?

    02:52

  • How planning ahead can relieve the financial strain of caregiving

    05:09

  • Tax filing season begins: What's new this year

    02:08

  • How to teach your kids about money and set them up for success

    04:29

Record warmth climbs to summer-like temperatures in South

Michigan primary 2024: Voters head to polls in key swing state

Biden says temporary ceasefire in Gaza could come next week

Bodycam video sheds light on deadly Lakewood Church shooting

Norovirus outbreak in US: How to avoid it, symptoms to look out for

Sons of couple missing after alleged yacht hijacking speak out

Try these 2 vegan comfort food recipes the whole family will love

Ryan Gosling reportedly to perform ‘I’m Just Ken’ at Oscars

How AI-generated books are impersonating real authors

See first trailer for Kevin Costner’s new Western film ‘Horizon’

At-home yoga moves to improve balance and mobility

The importance of admitting mistakes and the right way to say sorry

Joe Manganiello on intense new version of 'Deal or No Deal Island'

How this longevity lab aims to help slow down the aging process

Airfare, security and AI: Tips for traveling in 2024

Test your superfood knowledge with this heart healthy quiz!

Real Simple's 2024 Sleep Awards: Pillows, blankets, masks, more

Tips for managing fees associated with popular payment apps

Shop these latest viral trends, from sneakers to makeup and more

Beanie Feldstein talks 'Drive-Away Dolls,' connection to Al Roker

Workout essentials for your gym bag: Top earbuds, snacks, more

Joe Manganiello hosts mini 'Deal or No Deal Island' on TODAY

Hoda shares birthday party moment that made her ‘start weeping’

Chance the Rapper talks 'The Voice,' being a girl dad, new music

Can mother-in-law ask for more alone time with grandchild?

6 products to maximize your storage space — on every budget

Meet the designers who created distinctive looks for Hoda & Jenna

See the custom looks a sister team designed for Hoda & Jenna

Save or spend? Couple disagrees on approach to finances

Alan Cumming says even he is ‘obsessed’ with ‘The Traitors’

Shop these bestselling problem solvers from home to fashion

Workout essentials for your gym bag: Top earbuds, snacks, more

6 products to maximize your storage space — on every budget

Real Simple's 2024 Sleep Awards: Pillows, blankets, masks, more

Skin care products to revive your skin from head to toe

Shop these latest viral trends, from sneakers to makeup and more

Shop exclusive discounts on skincare, fashion, more

Splurge or save: When should you spend money on beauty items?

Here are the best deals to nab during 2024 Presidents Day sales

Shop beauty, fashion and more with these small Black businesses

Try these 2 vegan comfort food recipes the whole family will love

Celebrate National Margarita Day with these 3 recipes

Slow cooker recipes: Savory pork ragù and salsa chicken tacos

Smash burger, patty melt or classic: Which burger reigns supreme?

Take pasta night to a new level with these unexpected ingredients

Cauliflower Bolognese with spicy breadcrumbs: Get the recipe!

Orzo in hidden veggie sauce: Get Dylan Dreyer's kid-friendly recipe

Desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth (without the guilt)

Plan the perfect Sunday brunch with these sweet and fluffy buns

Cookies, ramen, cocktails and more to keep you cozy all winter