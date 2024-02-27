Wendy's considers surge pricing: Will other fast food chains follow?
Fast food chain Wendy’s has announced it will begin experimenting with dynamic surge pricing, similar to airlines and ride sharing, where costs change depending on demand. NBC’s Christine Romans reports for TODAY.Feb. 27, 2024
