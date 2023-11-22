Tips to save time and money this holiday season | Consumer Confidential
24:51
UP NEXT
Hometown Holidays: Celebrity chefs share a taste of home
49:51
Alejandra Ramos makes a classic Puerto Rican holiday drink: Coquito
03:59
Alejandra Ramos makes crispy tostones with two zesty dipping sauces
07:02
Alejandra Ramos makes braised short ribs in a savory pumpkin sauce
06:20
Extended cut: Spike Lee shares his life and career with immersive exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum
24:06
Alejandra Ramos makes a decadent mac and cheese with chorizo
07:00
Inspiration from the Start TODAY community and simple workouts
24:47
NFL wives, girlfriends share how they support each other through the season
12:29
Al Roker dives into Myrtle Beach's modern culinary scene | Family Style
25:13
Latest consumer trends and warnings about A.I scams | Consumer Confidential
25:03
‘Shop All Day’: Fan Favorites
25:03
Fitness tips for marathon season and easy at-home workouts | Start TODAY
24:51
Extended cut: Eagles’ Jason Kelce and wife Kylie on life in the NFL and documentary “Kelce”
12:28
Extended cut: “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans reflects on the success of his hit show
12:29
Meet the woman increasing diversity in dentistry: “The sky is the limit for any little girl of color who looks like me.”
04:10
These dogs work human jobs – including city mayor!
05:00
Extended cut: Anne Hathaway opens up about aging in the spotlight
12:29
‘Shop All Day’: Fall Haul
25:03
Insider tips and the latest consumer news | Consumer Confidential
24:55
Tips to save time and money this holiday season | Consumer Confidential
24:51
Copied
Copied
On this special episode of Consumer Confidential, NBC’s Vicky Nguyen shares tips to save time and money during the upcoming holiday season. From avoiding online scams to the latest return policies, and the new ways artificial intelligence can help plan a holiday feast. Plus, an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Amazon’s new cutting-edge technology for faster deliveries.Nov. 22, 2023
Now Playing
Tips to save time and money this holiday season | Consumer Confidential
24:51
UP NEXT
Hometown Holidays: Celebrity chefs share a taste of home
49:51
Alejandra Ramos makes a classic Puerto Rican holiday drink: Coquito
03:59
Alejandra Ramos makes crispy tostones with two zesty dipping sauces
07:02
Alejandra Ramos makes braised short ribs in a savory pumpkin sauce
06:20
Extended cut: Spike Lee shares his life and career with immersive exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum
24:06
Alejandra Ramos makes a decadent mac and cheese with chorizo
07:00
Inspiration from the Start TODAY community and simple workouts
24:47
NFL wives, girlfriends share how they support each other through the season
12:29
Al Roker dives into Myrtle Beach's modern culinary scene | Family Style
25:13
Latest consumer trends and warnings about A.I scams | Consumer Confidential
25:03
‘Shop All Day’: Fan Favorites
25:03
Fitness tips for marathon season and easy at-home workouts | Start TODAY
24:51
Extended cut: Eagles’ Jason Kelce and wife Kylie on life in the NFL and documentary “Kelce”
12:28
Extended cut: “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans reflects on the success of his hit show
12:29
Meet the woman increasing diversity in dentistry: “The sky is the limit for any little girl of color who looks like me.”
04:10
These dogs work human jobs – including city mayor!
05:00
Extended cut: Anne Hathaway opens up about aging in the spotlight
12:29
‘Shop All Day’: Fall Haul
25:03
Insider tips and the latest consumer news | Consumer Confidential