Threads hits 100M users amid showdown with Twitter

Threads, the new social media platform from Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, has gained 100 million subscribers in less than a week. NBC’s Jacob Ward breaks down its similarities to Twitter as the two tech giants continue their high-profile showdown.July 11, 2023

