    Ketanji Brown Jackson to meet with Chuck Schumer ahead of confirmation hearings

TODAY

Ketanji Brown Jackson to meet with Chuck Schumer ahead of confirmation hearings

00:21

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson will meet with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday ahead of confirmation hearings. Democrats hope to have her confirmed by early April.Feb. 28, 2022

Who is Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson? 5 things to know

    Ketanji Brown Jackson to meet with Chuck Schumer ahead of confirmation hearings

