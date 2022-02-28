IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New York man wins $10 million from scratch-off for second time 00:32 MLB deal deadline looms, sparking worries of delayed season 02:55 Parts of Northeast face wind chill alerts 01:16
Now Playing
Ketanji Brown Jackson to meet with Chuck Schumer ahead of confirmation hearings 00:21
UP NEXT
Biden sends more aid to Ukraine, puts sanctions on Russian banks 03:03 New York City to lift some vaccine mandates next week 00:26 Investor brace for another volatile week amid Russia-Ukraine crisis 01:24 Worries for Russian economy grow amid panic and protest 02:01 Refugees in Ukraine flee amid humanitarian crisis 03:19 Putin orders Russian nuclear forces on high alert amid setbacks in Ukraine 03:04 ‘Candy Bomber’ Gail Halvorsen dies age 101 02:24 The troubling reality of the American teenagers’ mental health 03:55 How far is Putin willing to go in Ukraine? 05:14 MLB opening day in jeopardy as negotiations falter 00:25 Trump praises Putin after condemning invasion of Ukraine 00:32 Chuck Todd: Biden should focus on the fight for democracy around the world 02:00 ‘I don’t need a ride, I need more ammunition’: Zelenskyy proves to be an example of leadership 02:16 Former NATO leader discusses the problems Putin faces in Ukraine 04:06 The battle for Ukraine: Russian efforts to take Kyiv continue 02:37 White House photographer shares a look through his lens after covering seven presidents 04:10 Ketanji Brown Jackson to meet with Chuck Schumer ahead of confirmation hearings 00:21
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson will meet with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday ahead of confirmation hearings. Democrats hope to have her confirmed by early April.
Feb. 28, 2022 Read More New York man wins $10 million from scratch-off for second time 00:32 MLB deal deadline looms, sparking worries of delayed season 02:55 Parts of Northeast face wind chill alerts 01:16
Now Playing
Ketanji Brown Jackson to meet with Chuck Schumer ahead of confirmation hearings 00:21
UP NEXT
Biden sends more aid to Ukraine, puts sanctions on Russian banks 03:03 New York City to lift some vaccine mandates next week 00:26