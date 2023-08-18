Steam, light therapy, more: Breaking down latest skincare gadgets

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Steam, light therapy, more: Breaking down latest skincare gadgets03:44
UP NEXT
Knockoff versions of Ozempic are being sold online: What to know04:19
Boost your daily yoga with these muscle sculpting workouts04:53
Jamie Foxx shares recovery update after ‘unexpected dark journey’00:34
Appeals court rules to limit access to abortion pill mifepristone00:31
'The Marriage Pact' host answers love and sex questions07:15
Breaking down prebiotics, probiotics and postbiotics04:41
Medicine cabinet refresh: Tips for managing your meds03:18
Teacher, coach, school nurse share tips for successful school year08:39
Ozempic, Wegovy spark willpower vs. biology weight loss debate04:13
Groundbreaking way soundwaves are being used to treat tremors05:13
Full circle: Patient now works alongside doctor who saved her life04:16
Lazy day workouts you can do on your couch04:03
Why being lazy can actually be good for you05:02
Inside the big business of menopause05:00
Watch Justin Sylvester find out he's going to be in Men's Health01:43
When should I go to an urgent care center or the ER?05:08
Use this health checklist for back-to-school season05:14
Study shows Wegovy lowers risk of stroke and heart attacks02:10
How to protect your back while carrying luggage and backpacks05:55
Steam, light therapy, more: Breaking down latest skincare gadgets03:44
There are a lot of skincare gadgets on the market but what do they do and are they worth adding to your routine? Dermatologist Dr. Angela Lamb breaks down the latest skincare gadgets.Aug. 18, 2023
Now Playing
Steam, light therapy, more: Breaking down latest skincare gadgets03:44
UP NEXT
Knockoff versions of Ozempic are being sold online: What to know04:19
Boost your daily yoga with these muscle sculpting workouts04:53
Jamie Foxx shares recovery update after ‘unexpected dark journey’00:34
Appeals court rules to limit access to abortion pill mifepristone00:31
'The Marriage Pact' host answers love and sex questions07:15
Breaking down prebiotics, probiotics and postbiotics04:41
Medicine cabinet refresh: Tips for managing your meds03:18
Teacher, coach, school nurse share tips for successful school year08:39
Ozempic, Wegovy spark willpower vs. biology weight loss debate04:13
Groundbreaking way soundwaves are being used to treat tremors05:13
Full circle: Patient now works alongside doctor who saved her life04:16
Lazy day workouts you can do on your couch04:03
Why being lazy can actually be good for you05:02
Inside the big business of menopause05:00
Watch Justin Sylvester find out he's going to be in Men's Health01:43
When should I go to an urgent care center or the ER?05:08
Use this health checklist for back-to-school season05:14
Study shows Wegovy lowers risk of stroke and heart attacks02:10
How to protect your back while carrying luggage and backpacks05:55