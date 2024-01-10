Andy Cohen recounts ordeal of losing money in elaborate scam
Watch: Lakers fan sinks half-court shot to win $100,000 grand prize
Blinken seeks path to contain Israel-Hamas war from expanding
Masked gunmen storm TV station in Ecuador during live broadcast
Bob Saget’s wife shares emotional message 2 years after his death
Space shuttle Endeavour gets new out-of-this-world display
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin treated for prostate cancer
Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis to face off, as Trump holds town hall
Trump lawyers make case for immunity in 2020 election case
Severe weather sweeps across US with at least 4 deaths reported
A tale of two tailgates: Bills mafia vs. Dolphins fans
Female prisoners find purpose thanks to some very good dogs
Driver who was trapped in truck for 6 days is reunited with rescuers
Still holding on to your old tech? You’re not alone
Man who lunged at Las Vegas judge sentenced for original felony
Explosion at Texas hotel leaves more than 20 people injured
Tweens are obsessed with skin care – but is it safe for kids?
Jimmy Kimmel blasts Aaron Rodgers in scathing monologue
US Defense Secretary remains hospitalized, faces calls to resign
Trump to appear in court over immunity battle in 2020 election case
Space shuttle Endeavour gets new out-of-this-world display
The California Science Center is planning to lift NASA’s historic space shuttle Endeavour into launch position as part of the groundbreaking new Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center exhibit. It’s a feat of engineering that’s been in the works for decades. NBC’s Jacob Soboroff reports for TODAY.Jan. 10, 2024
