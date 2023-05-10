Documentaries to watch: Donna Summer, Wynonna Judd, more!
Selma Blair shares health update, talks empowering others with MS
Jodie Sweetin talks new movie, 'Full House,' being mom to teens
Sylvester Stallone and family on opening their home to cameras
'Jury Duty’ star appears alongside Ryan Reynolds in Mint mobile ad
Jennifer Garner shows off wild new look in edgy photo shoot
‘Beetlejuice’ sequel gets 2024 release date
MTV News shuts down after 36 years amid Paramount layoffs
Beyoncé fans in US buy tickets in Europe amid soaring demand
Jessica Chastain on how she’s grateful for her mom and grandma
Emilio Estevez on the re-release of passion project, 'The Way'
Rebecca Ferguson talks series adaptation of ‘Silo’
Bill Nye reflects on 30 years of The Science Guy
Sebastian Maniscalco, Robert De Niro on filming ‘About My Father’
Get a first look a ‘Being Mary Tyler Moore’ documentary
‘The Bear’ announces Season 2 release date
See the star-studded cast of ‘Oppenheimer’ in new trailer
Andy Cohen talks single parenthood, what he looks for in a partner
Katy Perry’s struggle to find her seat at coronation goes viral
Molly Shannon talks hosting 'SNL,' new season of 'The Other Two'
Selma Blair shares health update, talks empowering others with MS
07:18
Selma Blair shares an update on her health, talks about recovering from a recent bone marrow transplant, and supporting her friend Christina Applegate through her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. Blair also talks about her best-selling memoir “Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up” and the journey that writing it has taken her on.May 10, 2023
