Selma Blair shares health update, talks empowering others with MS

07:18

Selma Blair shares an update on her health, talks about recovering from a recent bone marrow transplant, and supporting her friend Christina Applegate through her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. Blair also talks about her best-selling memoir “Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up” and the journey that writing it has taken her on.May 10, 2023

