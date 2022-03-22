IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

How to find the perfect pair of jeans for your body, according to an expert

  • Camila Alves McConaughey on new book challenging picky eaters

    04:56
  • Now Playing

    Sandra Bullock reveals which role she regrets the most

    01:46
  • UP NEXT

    Tom Hanks photobombs bride during pre-wedding photo shoot

    00:31

  • Lizzo, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jerrod Carmichael to host ‘SNL’

    00:29

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

    00:35

  • Dolly Parton and Reese Witherspoon team up for new movie

    00:45

  • Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg on what makes 'American Song Contest' different

    03:54

  • Karen Swensen on ‘Life’s About Change,’ navigating new challenges

    08:32

  • Eva Longoria talks new 'Connections' podcast, parenting and more

    08:47

  • Justin Sylvester explains why Rachel Zegler wasn’t invited to the Oscars

    04:57

  • Leah Remini calls out J. Lo’s pool fashion: ‘Can you be ugly once?'

    01:57

  • Nyle DiMarco on Oscar nomination, deaf representation in Hollywood

    04:57

  • Designer Paul Tazewell opens up about historic Oscar nomination

    04:40

  • Inspiring nonprofit gets an upgrade with help from George Oliphant

    05:37

  • Jill Martin’s father gets ordained so he can officiate her wedding

    00:46

  • Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb grace cover of Good Housekeeping

    00:59

  • Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg premiere ‘American Song Contest’ Monday Night

    01:18

  • End of an era: Maury Povich to end show after more than 30 years

    00:49

  • Seth Meyers on finding his own lane in 'Late Night,' new children’s book

    08:07

  • Seth Meyers flips through his favorite children’s books at the library

    04:03

TODAY

Sandra Bullock reveals which role she regrets the most

01:46

During a recent interview, actor Sandra Bullock was brutally honest about how she feels about her role in the movie “Speed 2: Cruise Control.”March 22, 2022

Sandra Bullock says she is 'still embarrassed' by 'Speed 2: Cruise Control'

  • Camila Alves McConaughey on new book challenging picky eaters

    04:56
  • Now Playing

    Sandra Bullock reveals which role she regrets the most

    01:46
  • UP NEXT

    Tom Hanks photobombs bride during pre-wedding photo shoot

    00:31

  • Lizzo, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jerrod Carmichael to host ‘SNL’

    00:29

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

    00:35

  • Dolly Parton and Reese Witherspoon team up for new movie

    00:45

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All