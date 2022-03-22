Sandra Bullock is not a fan of “Speed 2.”

The Oscar-winning actor says she is “still embarrassed” she starred in the 1997 sequel, which infamously tanked at the box office and was a dud with critics.

Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe, who stars with her in “The Lost City,” were asked by TooFab about a project they worked on that embarrassed them, or maybe eventually came around to when they saw it was embraced by fans.

“You stumped me with the fans coming around later on (part of the question),” she said. “I have one no one came around to and I’m still embarrassed I was in. It’s called ‘Speed 2.’ (I’ve) been very vocal about it. Makes no sense. Slow boat. Slowly going towards an island.”

TooFab's Brian Particelli said he liked the movie as a teenager, but Bullock, who recently said she's eyeing a break from acting, said he was definitely in the minority.

“That’s one I wished I hadn’t done and no fans came around, that I know of, except for you, so I’m glad you enjoyed it,” she said.

Radcliffe believes the movie has found an audience, but Bullock was having none of it.

Sandra Bullock, center, has no affection for "Speed 2," one of the biggest bombs of her otherwise stellar career. Alamy Stock Photo

“I feel like it had a kind of cult love, though, as well,” Radcliffe said.

“Very quiet,” she fired back. “Like, almost, five people. Him and the other four 12-year-olds that were watching the slow boat going towards the tiny island,” she said.

“Speed 2” was the follow-up to the massive 1994 hit “Speed.” In the film, Bullock’s character, Annie, and her boyfriend (Jason Patric) try to save the day when the cruise they’re on is hijacked. While Bullock returned for the sequel, Keanu Reeves, who starred in the original film, did not.