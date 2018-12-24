Ruth Bader Ginsburg up and working from hospital after cancer surgery

Ruth Bader Ginsburg up and working from hospital after cancer surgery00:27
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is up and working as she recovers from lung cancer surgery at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. Doctors haven’t said when the 85-year-old might be released.
Arizona man fulfills wishes of girl in Mexico who sent Christmas list by balloon00:50
Why America’s truck driver shortage could impact deliveries02:41
Kelsey Berreth case: Evidence discovered in Idaho, police say02:10
Gatwick Airport drone operators still at large, police say00:33
Referee’s order for high school wrestler to cut dreadlocks sparks civil rights probe02:13
Indonesia tsunami death toll spikes; search for survivors continues02:47