Rescuers continue weighing safest options to save trapped soccer team

The team of 12 young soccer players and their coach trapped inside a cave in Thailand are keeping their spirits high as rescuers are racing against time to retrieve them. Millions of gallons of water are being pumped out of the cave area in which they’re trapped, while dozens of teams search along the hills in search of holes for a possible exit. NBC’s chief global correspondent Bill Neely reports for TODAY from Chiang Rai, Thailand.