Remembering the 'Flying Tigers' raid after Pearl Harbor

Monday marks the 80th anniversary of when the American volunteer group the “Flying Tigers” raided Tokyo with the help of the Chinese army. The mission was a morale boost for Americans, proving the U.S. could strike back against the Japanese in retaliation for the attack on Pearl Harbor. NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer reports for Saturday TODAY.April 16, 2022

