Get started with spring-cleaning with these products

Leslie Sachs, executive textiles director of the Good Housekeeping Institute, joins Hoda and Jenna with products for spring-cleaning, including the Conair Turbo Extreme Steam and Press, Safely glass cleaner, Full Circle Clean Team Brush and Dustpan set, Soft Scrub with Bleach Cleaner Gel, Outlines Replens Shower Liner, Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Spin Mop, Bissell Pet Stain Eraser PowerBrush and Mr. Clean Clean Freak Deep Cleaning Mist.March 25, 2022