First over-the-counter birth control pill headed to pharmacies
02:42
UP NEXT
How weight-loss drugs are reshaping gyms and world of fitness
02:35
3 expert tips for rekindling your romance
11:43
Reboot your workout with this pilates-based routine
04:20
Trent Shelton shares strategy for protecting your peace
03:55
Colorectal cancer: Know the risk factors, symptoms and testing
03:28
See Start TODAY's March 2024 fitness plan
00:55
How to properly do planks and how to modify them for your needs
04:48
Craig Melvin unveils new project for colorectal cancer awareness
01:01
Alabama moves to restore IVF after controversial embryo ruling
02:05
Start TODAY members celebrate finish of February walking challenge
03:42
Solutions for common skin problems from dark spots to dry patches
04:43
Add these foods to your diet for a healthier gut, brain and beyond
04:24
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle opens up about struggle with dyslexia
06:22
Start TODAY members finish February's balance-themed challenge
04:44
Alabama legislators work to give immunity to IVF clinics, patients
02:30
How drumboxing exercises your body and mind at the same time
04:19
Daily supplements and vitamins: Common mistakes to avoid
05:18
New report warns of hearing impact of headphone use by children
02:51
Norovirus outbreak in US: How to avoid it, symptoms to look out for
02:29
First over-the-counter birth control pill headed to pharmacies
02:42
Copied
Copied
In a few weeks, Americans will be able to buy the over-the-counter birth control medication called Opill for the first time. It’s being hailed as a landmark moment, but not without questions. NBC medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar joins TODAY to weigh in on the medicine.March 5, 2024
Now Playing
First over-the-counter birth control pill headed to pharmacies
02:42
UP NEXT
How weight-loss drugs are reshaping gyms and world of fitness
02:35
3 expert tips for rekindling your romance
11:43
Reboot your workout with this pilates-based routine
04:20
Trent Shelton shares strategy for protecting your peace
03:55
Colorectal cancer: Know the risk factors, symptoms and testing
03:28
See Start TODAY's March 2024 fitness plan
00:55
How to properly do planks and how to modify them for your needs
04:48
Craig Melvin unveils new project for colorectal cancer awareness
01:01
Alabama moves to restore IVF after controversial embryo ruling
02:05
Start TODAY members celebrate finish of February walking challenge
03:42
Solutions for common skin problems from dark spots to dry patches
04:43
Add these foods to your diet for a healthier gut, brain and beyond
04:24
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle opens up about struggle with dyslexia
06:22
Start TODAY members finish February's balance-themed challenge
04:44
Alabama legislators work to give immunity to IVF clinics, patients
02:30
How drumboxing exercises your body and mind at the same time
04:19
Daily supplements and vitamins: Common mistakes to avoid
05:18
New report warns of hearing impact of headphone use by children
02:51
Norovirus outbreak in US: How to avoid it, symptoms to look out for