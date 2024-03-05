IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

First over-the-counter birth control pill headed to pharmacies
First over-the-counter birth control pill headed to pharmacies

02:42

In a few weeks, Americans will be able to buy the over-the-counter birth control medication called Opill for the first time. It’s being hailed as a landmark moment, but not without questions. NBC medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar joins TODAY to weigh in on the medicine.March 5, 2024

