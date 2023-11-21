IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

OpenAI employees threaten to quit after CEO ousted by board

02:18

Nearly all employees of OpenAI, the tech company behind ChatGPT, are threatening to quit after co-founder and CEO Sam Altman was fired by the company’s board. NBC’s Christine Roman reports for TODAY.Nov. 21, 2023

