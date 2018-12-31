News

Newspapers hit by cyberattack — what you need to know

02:45

A cyberattack over the weekend caused printing and delivery disruptions at the Los Angeles Times and other major newspapers across the country. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports on this and other top cyber security threats to consumers.Dec. 31, 2018

