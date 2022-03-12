NBC News correspondent shares traumatic birth story

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News correspondent Carol Lee is opening up about the difficult birth of her second son, Monty, who was born with a rare congenital heart defect and needed life-saving surgery just days after delivery. Lee recalls the traumatic event, but shared a message of hope and perseverance on Saturday TODAY.
