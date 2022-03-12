IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 women-founded businesses to shop for jewelry, hair care and more

TODAY

NBC News correspondent shares traumatic birth story

04:14

NBC News correspondent Carol Lee is opening up about the difficult birth of her second son, Monty, who was born with a rare congenital heart defect and needed life-saving surgery just days after delivery. Lee recalls the traumatic event, but shared a message of hope and perseverance on Saturday TODAY.March 12, 2022

The first thing I remember when he was born is someone yelling, 'He's not breathing'

