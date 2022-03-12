The first thing I remember when he was born is someone yelling, ‘He’s not breathing’

The first thing I remember after my son Monty was born is someone yelling, “He’s not breathing.”

It’s not usually something we have to think about — breathing. But after learning when I was four months pregnant that Monty had a rare congenital heart defect, breathing became an overly conscious act through the most trying moments of my life.

I was sitting near the White House, about to go on air to talk about the presidential inauguration, when I got the phone call from my doctor. One of the tests they’d run on the baby had come back abnormal, and I needed to have an ultrasound.

About an hour later, as I navigated through checkpoints in Washington, D.C., on my way to the hospital, my mind raced. How was it possible something might be wrong after everything my husband, Ryan, and I had gone through to get to this point? Months of failed intrauterine insemination attempts while Ryan, an Army officer, was deployed overseas. Four rounds of in vitro fertilization, giving myself hormone injections in the press bathroom at the White House between live shots. Thirty-three embryos. And just one had been viable.

That was Monty.

Ryan met me outside of the hospital. COVID-19 protocols meant I had to go in alone. The ultrasound technician quickly said she didn’t see any signs of the problem my doctor thought the baby might have. I texted Ryan the good news. Then she continued with the ultrasound, silent. She was spending a lot of time looking at what appeared to be Monty’s heart, based on the little pulsing motion it was making. I started to take deep, deliberate breaths.

An hour and 15 minutes later I texted Ryan again: “It’s a heart problem.”

That wasn’t all. The placenta was covering my cervix, a condition known as placenta previa that could require bed rest.

The happiness and relief we had felt since learning I was pregnant morphed back into a familiar sadness.

Monty had transposition of the great arteries, a rare, life-threatening congenital heart defect that affects one in about 3,400 births, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He would require open-heart surgery within days after he was born. And, depending on his condition at birth, he might need immediate intervention to be stabilized.

My anxiety took residence in my chest.

In the weeks after learning Monty’s diagnosis, I started losing my breath while speaking on television, an occupational hazard for a TV correspondent. I found myself unable to breathe while watching the images of Monty’s heart during hourlong echocardiograms done through my swollen belly and had to take frequent breaks.

It was a dramatic difference from my first pregnancy, which was unexpected but not physically difficult for me or my now 9-year-old son, Hudson. I was covering the 2012 presidential campaign, so I sprinted in and out of helicopters, motorcades and airplanes through the election until I was seven months pregnant.

Hudson was healthy, and for six years I balanced my demanding job as White House Correspondent, for The Wall Street Journal and then NBC News, with being a single parent.

Ryan and I got married in June 2019, and we wanted to grow our family. We learned I was pregnant a couple months before our wedding. And after returning from our honeymoon we learned during a routine ultrasound that we’d lost the baby when the doctor could no longer find a heartbeat.

We felt we were in the clear four months into my pregnancy with Monty. But his TGA diagnosis tossed our hopes and plans upside down.

After wiping away the tears — and stepping away from Google — we began to develop a new plan. Two months before my due date, I moved to Philadelphia to be closer to the hospital where I’d chosen to have Monty. Because of the placenta previa, I had to have a cesarean section.

The last thing I remember before the C-section began is saying, “This feels really f—ing weird.”

What I didn’t know was that my blood pressure had dropped so dangerously low the doctor had to immediately get Monty out.

When Ryan arrived in the room, to his shock, he walked into a crisis. I was unconscious. Monty wasn’t breathing when he was born, his body was blue and he wasn’t moving. But he had a heartbeat.