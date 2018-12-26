News

Mysterious hole drilled from inside space capsule, Russia says

01:40

A Russian cosmonaut who explored a mysterious hole in a capsule docked to the International Space Station said the opening was drilled from inside the spacecraft. Russian law enforcement officials are investigating what caused it. TODAY’s Craig Melvin reports.Dec. 26, 2018

