Merrick Garland delivers blunt message to Congress during hearing
02:21
During a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee Attorney, General Merrick Garland delivered a blunt message to Congress. "I am not the president's lawyer. I will add I am not Congress's prosecutor. The Justice Department works for the American people,” he says. NBC’s Ken Dilanian reports for TODAY.Sept. 21, 2023
