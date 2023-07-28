Watch 3 humpback whales jump out of the water at that same time
00:38
Now Playing
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $910 million ahead of drawing
00:28
UP NEXT
Jadarrius Rose speaks out: 'I just didn't want to lose my life'
03:02
New meat allergy linked to tick bite: What you need to know
04:16
LeBron James speaks out as son Bronny is released from hospital
02:44
Primetime Emmy Awards postponed due to ongoing strikes
00:27
Mitch McConnell’s medical scare renews questions over age limits
02:19
New details on Hunter Biden’s rejected plea deal
02:08
Record heat extends into weekend with triple digit temperatures
03:46
Trump faces new charges in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case
06:29
Online scams to beware of: Phishing, vague texts, more
04:36
Get a first look at NBC’s documentary on ‘Cop City’ controversy
01:52
Triplets separated at birth share story of finding each other
06:56
Emu named Big Bird captured after escaping pen in Ohio
00:28
Ohio K9 handler who unleashed dog on Black man is fired
00:38
93-year-old becomes oldest person to summit Yosemite’s Half Dome
01:04
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56: Remembering her rebellious spirit
03:14
Abby Wambach on US Women’s soccer match against Netherlands
03:36
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $910 million ahead of drawing
00:28
Copied
The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to an estimated $910 million, making it the fifth-largest in its history. There hasn’t been a grand-prize winner since mid-April, but the chances of being the next one is about one-in-300 million.July 28, 2023
How to use AI to plan vacations
04:23
Randy Meisner, Eagles co-founder, dies at 77
00:35
Watch 3 humpback whales jump out of the water at that same time
00:38
Now Playing
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $910 million ahead of drawing
00:28
UP NEXT
Jadarrius Rose speaks out: 'I just didn't want to lose my life'
03:02
New meat allergy linked to tick bite: What you need to know
04:16
LeBron James speaks out as son Bronny is released from hospital
02:44
Primetime Emmy Awards postponed due to ongoing strikes
00:27
Mitch McConnell’s medical scare renews questions over age limits
02:19
New details on Hunter Biden’s rejected plea deal
02:08
Record heat extends into weekend with triple digit temperatures
03:46
Trump faces new charges in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case
06:29
Online scams to beware of: Phishing, vague texts, more
04:36
Get a first look at NBC’s documentary on ‘Cop City’ controversy
01:52
Triplets separated at birth share story of finding each other
06:56
Emu named Big Bird captured after escaping pen in Ohio
00:28
Ohio K9 handler who unleashed dog on Black man is fired
00:38
93-year-old becomes oldest person to summit Yosemite’s Half Dome
01:04
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56: Remembering her rebellious spirit
03:14
Abby Wambach on US Women’s soccer match against Netherlands