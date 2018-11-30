Massive storm brings dangerous weather coast-to-coast
Tens of millions of Americans coast-to-coast are in the path of a severe storm bringing blizzard-like conditions and heavy rain. TODAY’s Al Roker reports.
Most cars earn poor headlight grades according to report02:08
Les Moonves sought to keep sexual assault claims quiet, report says03:02
Dick’s Sporting Goods sales fall amid gun policy backlash02:23
Paul Manafort pardon ‘not off the table,’ Trump says03:13
Nancy Pelosi nominated as speaker by House Democrats02:52
Massive storm system to bring floods, snow coast-to-coast01:14